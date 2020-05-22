Deere & Co. projects earnings off $1B

“Institutional construction spending will also be hard hit, although not quite as seriously as commercial, with losses of 7% now projected, versus 2.9% growth predicted in December,” the AIA wrote.

And while it has been a better spring than a year ago for planting season, farmers are having to grapple with the recent influx of precipitation in the last two weeks. But farmers may continue to make do with their current equipment, which is currently the oldest still in use in years.

Deere is continuing to focus on its precision ag products, or the ability to use technology incorporated in its machines to allow farmers to more precisely maneuver in their fields. Those items can also be added onto older machines for a growing used parts and retrofitting business, something Deere discussed back in January at a consumer trade show.

“In light of the current circumstances, we see it as an obligation to continue investing in precision technologies that support customers and keep them running,” said John May, Deere’s chief executive officer.

“We remain convinced of the value of creating a more agile organization to more nimbly respond to ever-changing market conditions. These organization shifts will ensure our managers are empowered to make decisions and take action as required.”