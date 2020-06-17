Deere & Co. restructures company with new operating model, vision

Meanwhile, the following members of the leadership team will continue in their current roles and will continue reporting to the CEO:

• Rajesh Kalathur, President, John Deere Financial and Chief Information Officer

• Ryan D. Campbell, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

• Mary K.W. Jones, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Worldwide Public Affairs

As previously announced, John H. Stone will assume his new role as President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems on July 1. Deere’s Construction and Forestry division, which was recently organized along production systems for earthmoving, roadbuilding and forestry, will now more fully leverage the technology stack and lifecycle solutions in the future.

“After 183 years of innovation, Deere continues to transform how it operates to build a more customer-driven and streamlined, nimble organization for the future,” said May. “I couldn’t ask for a more talented, dedicated and focused team to lead us there.”