Deere & Co. suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus two weeks ago, but Russian factory remains open

Dozens of retailers and businesses have closed their stores or suspended operations in Russia since the country began its assault on Ukraine Feb. 24. McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks are some of the most recent to close down.

Jennifer Hartmann, public relations director for Deere & Company, said shipments of machines to Russia and Belarus were suspended two weeks ago.

Deere closed its sales office in Ukraine when the invasion began, she said. Deere has one factory in Russia, the Orenburg facility, which manufactures seeding and tillage equipment, while the John Deere Domodedovo facility serves as a parts distribution center. The factory remains operational.

The company expanded its farm, forestry and construction operations in Russia in 2002, opening a forestry sales branch in St. Petersburg, followed by an agricultural sales branch office in Moscow and several dealers throughout the country.

Hartmann said combines, tractors, construction and forestry equipment must now be imported by Russia, but that imports would be impacted by the decision to halt shipments two weeks ago.

Ukraine and Russia together produce more than 25% of the world's wheat supply, and demand is great for agricultural machinery.

"John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine," Hartmann said. "The safety, welfare and well-being of our employees in the region remain our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions," Hartmann said. "The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world."

