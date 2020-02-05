Deere & Co. temporarily closes Chinese facilities amid coronavirus outbreak

Deere & Company has temporarily closed its facilities in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, said Wednesday the facilities in China will remain closed “until we determine it would be appropriate to reopen” as Deere officials continue to monitor the situation.

He said many of Deere’s employees in China will work remotely and that Deere decided to “restrict travel of our employees to and from China until a later time.”

According to a list of Deere’s worldwide locations on its website, the Moline-based company has at least one of each of the following operations in China: equipment divisions; construction and forestry; financial; and marketing centers.

Deere is one of several international companies affected by the virus outbreak that started in China and has infected at least 20,000 people and killed more than 400 people. Apple has temporarily shuttered all of its stores and offices in mainland China, and airlines, such as American Airlines, have temporarily suspended flights between the U.S. and China.