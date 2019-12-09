Deere & Co. to lay off 57 from Davenport Works on Jan. 6

More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works.

According to a notification filed with the State of Iowa, Deere & Co. is laying off 57 workers from the facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The notice was filed Dec. 2.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to file advance notice of layoffs.

This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. That layoff announcement came in early October.

This new round of layoffs comes at a time when Deere is operating a voluntary employee buyout program.

According to Mark Grywacheski, investor adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, buyouts and layoffs allow Deere to control costs at a time when the ongoing trade war between the United States and China is affecting manufacturers.