Deere & Company raises dividend by 18 percent

Deere & Co. has increased its quarterly dividend to 90 cents per share on common stock.
That's 14 cents per share over the previous amount, about an 18% increase.
The dividend is payable May 10 to stockholders of record on March 31.
“The dividend increase is a reflection of Deere’s recent strong performance and it shows our confidence in the company’s future direction,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.
