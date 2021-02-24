 Skip to main content
Deere & Company raises dividend by 18 percent
Deere & Co. has increased its quarterly dividend to 90 cents per share on common stock.

That's 14 cents per share over the previous amount, about an 18% increase.

The dividend is payable May 10 to stockholders of record on March 31.

“The dividend increase is a reflection of Deere’s recent strong performance and it shows our confidence in the company’s future direction,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

