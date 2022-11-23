Deere & Company reports 37% rise in sales in fourth quarter

Deere & Company is reporting significant increases in net income for the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, the company reported a net income of $2.246 billion, $7.44 per share, for the fourth quarter. In comparison, Deere claimed a net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net income for fiscal year 2022 was $7.131 billion, up from $5.963 billion the year before. Worldwide sales and revenues increased 37% for the fourth quarter and 19% for the entire year. The company is forecasting a net income range of $8-8.5 billion for fiscal year 2023.

“Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023, based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure,” CEO John C. May said. “These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive and sustainable.”

Equipment and operation sales for the quarter ended at $14.351 billion compared with 10.276 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year, net sales were $47.917 billion, compared with $39.737 billion in 2021.

“Deere’s strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers and suppliers throughout the world,” May said. “We’re proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production and deliver products to our customers.”