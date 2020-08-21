Deere & Company reports net income of $811 million for third quarter

Deere & Co. reported a net income of $811 million for the fiscal quarter that ended Aug. 2.
The Moline-based equipment manufacturer released its earnings report early Friday ahead of a call with investors at 9 a.m. today.
According to a news release, Deere reported net income of $811 million for the quarter that ended Aug. 2, or $2.57 per share, compared to net income of $899 million, or $2.81 per share, for the quarter that ended July 28, 2019.
Deere has so far brought in a net income of $1.993 billion, or $6.30 per share, for the first nine fiscal months, compared to $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, for the same period a year ago.
In May, the company had released a projected fiscal forecast that projected it could bring in between $1.6 billion and $2 billion in net income for the year, a revision from February's pre-coronavirus projection of $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion.
As of Friday, Deere is now projecting its yearly net income to fall between the two previous projections and reach about $2.25 billion, which could be impacted by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Further, worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 11%, to $8.925 billion, for the third quarter and declined 12%, to $25.809 billion, for the nine fiscal quarters. Net sales of the equipment operations were $7.859 billion for the quarter and $22.612 billion for nine months, compared with $8.969 billion and $26.182 billion last year.
“With outstanding support from our dedicated global workforce and dealer organization, John Deere delivered a strong performance in the third quarter in the face of a serious global pandemic and uncertain market conditions,” said John May, Deere’s CEO and Board Chairman, in a news release.
“As we manage through the pandemic, Deere’s number-one priority continues to be safeguarding the health and well-being of its employees. Thanks to aggressive measures taken early in the crisis, we have had success keeping our employees safe, our factories and parts centers functioning, and our customers served.”
Meanwhile, it appears more clarity is being shed on the salaried-employee cuts happening at Deere & Co. The Moline-based manufacturer said in its news release that it “has announced broad employee-separation programs that will be completed during the fourth quarter in support of its strategy to create a leaner, more agile organization. The programs’ total pretax expense included in the forecast is about $175 million with estimated annual savings of $175 million,” the company stated in its news release.
Those moves are part of the company’s Smart Industrial Redesign approach that was announced earlier this year, which is a company restructuring while continuing to focus on the precision ag, or the use of technology to allow operators to better operate within their fields.
This story will be updated.
