Deere & Company reports net income of $811 million for third quarter

Deere & Co. reported a net income of $811 million for the fiscal quarter that ended Aug. 2.

The Moline-based equipment manufacturer released its earnings report early Friday ahead of a call with investors at 9 a.m. today.

According to a news release, Deere reported net income of $811 million for the quarter that ended Aug. 2, or $2.57 per share, compared to net income of $899 million, or $2.81 per share, for the quarter that ended July 28, 2019.

Deere has so far brought in a net income of $1.993 billion, or $6.30 per share, for the first nine fiscal months, compared to $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, for the same period a year ago.

In May, the company had released a projected fiscal forecast that projected it could bring in between $1.6 billion and $2 billion in net income for the year, a revision from February's pre-coronavirus projection of $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion.

As of Friday, Deere is now projecting its yearly net income to fall between the two previous projections and reach about $2.25 billion, which could be impacted by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.