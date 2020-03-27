Deere: Dubuque worker has probable case of coronavirus

A worker at John Deere Dubuque Works has a probable case of COVID-19. That worker has not been to work since last week, Deere & Co. said in a statement Friday night.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus cases for any other Deere workers in the U.S., including at Quad-City area facilities.

In a statement provided Friday, Deere officials said the Moline-based manufacturer was alerted Wednesday, March 25, to an employee with a probable case of COVID-19, or the new coronavirus.

“It’s important to note, this is not a confirmed case but probable due to symptoms and their relationship with a confirmed case,” the statement said.

“John Deere immediately activated an emergency response team to work with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures, including identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners.”

The rest of the statement said that Deere officials would continue to work with local and state health officials “in determining the best course of action to safeguard our employees. The employee has not been to work since last week.”

Deere workers were deemed essential critical infrastructure by the federal government and have continued operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

