Ryan Campbell, Vice President and Comptroller for Deere and Company hits the water in the dunk tank, Monday, during activities at the United Way Kick-Off held at the John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
The Jenga blocks topple over on Gina Boehmer of Sherrard as competitor Shawn Masengarb looks on, Monday, September 17, 2018, during activities at the United Way Kick-Off held at the John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
With their first Play United event, John Deere employees celebrated the kickoff of their United Way campaign and launched Live United Week in the Quad-Cities.
At John Deere World Headquarters, Moline, employees enjoyed lunch at food trucks and live music as they chipped golf balls into the front lake and dunked their executives. The event Monday also reminded employees how United Way is helping improve lives.
Mike Parejko, United Way's campaign chair and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center's CEO, said it was "the perfect way to start Live United Week with a celebration at one of our major partners."
This year's campaign aims to complete a $25 million, three-year campaign goal by United Way of the Quad-Cities Area.
In the Quad-Cities, 37 percent of residents struggle to pay for their basic needs such as food, housing, transportation, child care and health care.
"Together, we pledged to raise $25 million over three years to help youth and families overcome educational barriers, break the cycle of poverty, and help alleviate mental and physical health conditions," said Marc Howze, Deere & Co.'s senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
Live United Week will run through Friday, Sept. 21, with organizations and businesses across the region hosting their own campaign kickoffs to show what it means to Live United. The week also includes Day of Caring on Thursday, Sept. 20, when nearly 1,500 people will volunteer at dozens of projects across the community.