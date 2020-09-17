Deere forms new coalition to assist Black farmers with property rights

Deere & Company is pushing back on a call by the Black Farmers Association to boycott Deere products.
The Moline-based equipment manufacturer responded in part by announcing it has partnered with the National Black Growers Council and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to create a new coalition. The goal of that group — known as Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems, or LEAP — is to focus on addressing the decades-long issue of heirs’ rights to property and improving the livelihoods of Black farmers, Deere said in a news release.
“Land is a farmer’s most valuable and productive asset, yet 60% of Black farmers operate on property that has been passed through their families for generations but for which they do not have secure title,” said Dr. Dewayne Goldmon, executive director of the National Black Growers Council.
“Without secure title, Black farmers cannot leverage the full value of their land.”
Deere officials said Black farmers owned more than 16 million acres about a century ago, versus 4.7 million acres now. The issue of heirs’ property is when land is passed down in a family without legal documents, such as a will, and/or formal estate planning.
“Without a will, a landowner’s property would simply pass to heirs. Over generations, however, heirs’ property created both increasingly fractional ownership as well as clouded title,” said Collis Jones, Deere’s vice president of U.S. Policy and Strategy, in a news release.
“Our goal is to unlock the economic value for the 60% of Black farmers who operate on property that has been passed through their families for generations but for which they do not have secure title. Every farmer or rancher helped is a win for the farmer, their family and their community,” Deere officials said.
The LEAP coalition comes weeks after Deere pledged $1 million to the NAACP to assist Black entrepreneurs and provided matching grants to other social justice organizations.
John May, Deere’s chief executive officer and board chairman, said in the news release that expanding the company’s partnership with the two organizations will allow Deere to “seek out other partners and leverage our resources to invest in programs and partnerships that encourage and foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment in the agricultural industry.”
The new coalition announcement comes after John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers’ Association, called for a boycott of Deere on Sept. 9. Boyd made that move in response to what he described as Deere having “little respect for Black farmers.”
In announcing the new coalition, Deere officials said they believe the boycott call is unfounded.
Deere officials pointed to its support of the National Black Farmers Association through financial sponsorship, equipment donation and participation in the 2019 annual conference as signs of support. Additionally, Deere & Company continues to have partnership with the National Black Growers Council and Minorities in Ag, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, or MANNRS, as well as the new LEAP coalition.
Deere officials said there were 44,629 Black farmers in the United States, as of 2012, a 12% increase since 2007, the time of the last agriculture census. Nationally, Black farmers were 1.4% of the country’s 3.2 million farmers in 2012, with 90% of that total in 12 southern states.
