Deere Foundation awards $1 Million to World Food Program USA

The John Deere Foundation will donate $1 million to World Food Program USA to help feed the hungry and to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The money will support the WFP-supported United Nations World Food Programme and its World Food Program Innovation Accelerator, which supports ideas, innovations and pilot projects to reduce hunger, according to a news release.

“At John Deere, we are committed to helping feed the world and understand the important role of innovative technologies and business models in achieving that goal,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company and chairman of the John Deere Foundation, in the release. “This investment in the World Food Program, and in its Innovation Accelerator, holds the promise of helping end hunger today and in the future.”

“We are grateful to the John Deere Foundation for their generous support at a time when the world faces a hunger catastrophe on an unprecedented scale,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA. “Private sector partners are vital to helping us feed families in need today and advancing innovation that can save lives in the future.”

Earlier this year, John Deere Foundation gave $250,000 to World Food Program USA for humanitarian relief in Ukraine and the surrounding region. In 2021, it gave $500,000 to support the WFP Innovation Accelerator.

"Together with John Deere's support, the WFP Innovation Accelerator positively impacted the lives of 9 million people — including 2.2 million smallholder farmers — in 2021,” said Hila Cohen, head of business development and chief of staff at the UN World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator. “We will continue to build this unique, SDG-focused partnership by investing in innovations aimed at disrupting hunger and bringing projects to scale for maximum impact."

John Deere employees have helped donate more than 88,600 meals through WFP to fight global hunger in 2022.

For more information about World Food Program visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

