Deere Foundation donates $250,000 to new East Moline Public Library

The East Moline Public Library announced Wednesday that the John Deere Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to support the Library’s capital campaign to create a 21st century Library.

According to its release, the East Moline Public Library hosts over 100,000 patrons per year, and the new space is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. With this donation, the Library is 82% toward completing its $7.1 million goal. To date, over $5.8 million has been raised.

This 21st century Library will include technologies available to all patrons.

“We are thrilled to be able to count on the John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees as strong supporters in creating a new home for a library that is worthy of East Moline,” said Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library, in the release.

Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, said, “The East Moline Public Library is an invaluable asset to the East Moline community. The new library will provide greater access to books and online resources that will inspire education. It will also create stronger connections to community partners and services that will enrich lives.”

