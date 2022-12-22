Deere foundation donates $7.7M to region in FY 22

The John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees this year donated $7.7 million as part of a larger giving goal.

In May 2021, the John Deere Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Deere & Company — announced it would invest $200 million over the next 10 years. The focus of the commitment is on supporting poor farmers around the globe as well as families and youth who have struggled with access to child care and online learning as well as making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the Quad-Cities.

Deere and Company routinely donates to the Foundation and has been doing so since 1948. During the pandemic — with social injustice and awareness of climate change increasing — the company wanted to make as significant an impact as possible with the $200 million it had in its endowment at the time.

Foundation President Nate Clark said this year, the total topped $7.7 million. More than $3 million in grants were given to organizations in the region, and Deere employees donated more than $2.2 million, logging more than 60,000 volunteer hours.

Deere matched the employees' commitment with a donation of nearly $2.5 million. Overall, the Foundation has invested $22.1 million since the start of this campaign, and 25% of it has benefited the Quad-Cities region in some way.

For Clark, the best part about the donations is not what they are giving; it's how they are giving it. The majority of the grants are unrestricted, meaning the organizations have full control of where the money goes and how it is used.

"When we give, we empower the non-profit organization and provide them the autonomy to use the funding in the best way they see fit," he said. "When you invest in them freely ... we see they are able to exceed our wildest expectations."

This past fiscal year, almost $1 million was invested into the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport to help reduce food insecurity in the region. Part of that funding is thanks to the 174,000 Deere employees who put in more than 60,000 hours of volunteer time this year. Every hour of employee volunteering receives a $20 match from the Foundation.

"Our success of our business is linked to the success of our community," Clark said. "The Foundation is just thrilled with the match they are giving."

Globally, John Deere donated $55.5 million in fiscal year 2022, with $22.1 million coming from the Foundation alone.