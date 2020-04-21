You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Deere: Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19 at East Moline facility
topical alert top story

Deere: Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19 at East Moline facility

A worker at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline has tested positive for COVID-19.

Deere and Company said in a statement released Tuesday that the worker had not been to work since April 16 and the positive case was learned over this past weekend.

“We have activated our response plan which included working with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures. This included identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners,” read Deere’s statement Tuesday.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to continue to safeguard our employees.”

Deere has continued to operate in recent weeks after it was labeled critical essential infrastructure by the federal government as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to affect everyday life in the Quad-Cities.

Harvester Works in East Moline features production work on ag equipment.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case
Local News

Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case

  • Updated

Deere & Company is temporarily suspending operations at its Dubuque Works facility after Deere was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Dubuque facility. This confirmed case is in addition to a probable case of the new coronavirus announced late last week.

DEERE & CO

Deere & Company is restricting domestic travel to vehicles for its employees as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News