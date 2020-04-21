Deere: Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19 at East Moline facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A worker at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline has tested positive for COVID-19.

Deere and Company said in a statement released Tuesday that the worker had not been to work since April 16 and the positive case was learned over this past weekend.

“We have activated our response plan which included working with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures. This included identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners,” read Deere’s statement Tuesday.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to continue to safeguard our employees.”

Deere has continued to operate in recent weeks after it was labeled critical essential infrastructure by the federal government as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to affect everyday life in the Quad-Cities.

Harvester Works in East Moline features production work on ag equipment.

