Deere hosts 'Farm Must Go On' virtual benefit concert

Moline-based Deere & Company will host a virtual country music benefit on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. to benefit Farm Rescue.

Since 2005, Farm Rescue’s mission has been to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop. Livestock feeding assistance is also available to ranchers. Farm Rescue helps farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception,” says Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue.

“COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms — when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation.”

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere virtual benefit concert, open to the general public, will honor how innovative, industrious, and resilient farmers are while shining a spotlight on all that they do for our country.