Deere & Co. officials on Friday said lower-than-expected first quarter profits were due to weak machinery sales as farmers continue to face uncertainty related to ongoing trade disputes.
In its earnings release Friday, Moline-based Deere reported net income of $498.5 million, or $1.54 per share, for the first quarter that ended Jan. 27. That’s compared to a net loss of $535.1 million, or $1.66 per share, for the same quarter last year.
Excluding the effects of recent federal tax reform legislation, first-quarter net income results would have been $442.1 million, or $1.35 per share.
“Although Deere has continued to make solid progress on a number of fronts and reported higher earnings for the quarter, our results were hurt by higher costs for raw materials and logistics as well by customer concerns over tariffs and trade policies,” said Samuel Allen, chairman and CEO, in the report. “These latter issues have weighed on market sentiment and caused farmers to become more cautious about making major purchases.”
Ongoing trade disputes with China and other foreign buyers of U.S. farm products has resulted in higher prices for steel and aluminum, plus a blow to farm equipment demand, Deere officials said.
The earnings were short of Wall Street estimates. On a Friday morning call with investors, Deere officials said early orders of tractors and other farm equipment were slower than usual.
“During our early order programs, sales momentum observably shifted in reactions to external factors such as the rise of global trade tensions,” said Brent Norwood, manager of investor communications. “And while the fundamentals of replacement demand remains intact, the market uncertainty has resulted in some U.S. farmers temporarily pausing equipment investment decisions.”
The agricultural equipment manufacturer reported net sales and revenue were up 15 percent over-the-year, to $7.98 billion. Total worldwide equipment sales were up 16 percent to $6.94 billion.
Farm and turf equipment sales jumped 10 percent for the quarter, but Deere reported operating profit dropped 10 percent to $348 million, due to higher production costs and warranty-related expenses.
Revenue from the construction and forestry division rose 31 percent over-the-year.
Despite weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings, Deere officials said the company remains optimistic about profits for the coming year. The company expects farmers to boost sales by replacing old farm equipment.
Deere retained its yearly earnings guidance, with full-year net income expected to increase around 7 percent to be $3.6 billion.
“We believe cost pressures should abate as the year progresses and are hopeful we will soon have more clarity around trade issues. As a result, we remain cautiously optimistic about our prospects for the year ahead,” Allen said in the report.
The company expects sales of farm and turf equipment in North America to be flat to up to 5 percent this year.
“We anticipate a resumed recovery in equipment volumes as new trade routes mature or U.S. and China trade tensions abate,” Norwood told investors.
U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods could rise from 10 to 25 percent if a trade resolution is not reached by March 1. President Donald Trump has said he may extend the deadline.
Norwood said farmers are waiting for the March 1 deadline for further clarity on the export market for soybeans.