MOLINE — Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO Sam Allen foresees a solid future for Deere and agriculture in general in Deere's newly released annual sustainability report “A Power For Good.”
Deere’s annual sustainability report is now available to investors and public alike online at www.JohnDeere.com/sustainabilityreport.
“Today, more than any other time during my 44-year career at John Deere, I see the power of the John Deere Strategy to deliver sustainable outcomes for our customers, employees, investors, communities, and the world,” said Allen in a statement in the report’s introductory letter, all of which was released Monday.
The new and expanded report emphasizes Deere’s progress in precision agriculture.
Precision agriculture refers to using a combination of hardware, software, and data to make the practice of farming more accurate and controlled, said Ken Golden, Deere & Co.’s director of global public relations. “Deere focuses its precision agriculture activities throughout all the stages of farm production, from field prep and planting, through application and harvest.”
Allen indicated precision agriculture will clearly play a major role in the company’s future.
You have free articles remaining.
“Precision agriculture is an area that will define the future of agriculture and one in which John Deere aspires to be the undisputed leader,” Allen said in the company’s release. “Our innovations allow customers to use less fuel and to plant seeds and apply fertilizer and herbicide with pinpoint accuracy.
“These innovations permit farmers not only to be more productive and profitable as they feed a growing population, but also to safeguard the soil, water, and air upon which their livelihoods depend.”
According to the company’s release, the report also reveals the many ways that concepts of sustainability are foundational to Deere’s strategy and celebrating how Deere’s more than 74,000 employees bring these concepts to life measurably in their work.
“Deere’s commitment to sustainability encompasses how we govern our business, foster safe work environments, develop distinctive products, inspire our global talent, and give back to communities,” Allen said.
The annual sustainability report has been expanded to provide a more comprehensive view of Deere’s efforts in sustainability, Golden said. “This report highlights how Deere helps improve the living standards for people around the world through its products and services while also being a great investment, employer and community member — all with a focus on sustainability,” Golden added.