Deere says it will maintain healthcare, incentive pay during strike
UAW workers man the pick lines Wednesday morning at the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.

Deere & Co. will continue to provide healthcare for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the strike as scheduled, the company said in a news release Friday.

"John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits," the statement said. "We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together."

On social media, some have claimed both would be withheld during the strike.

The strike is now in its ninth day.

UAW members from Buffalo, New York, as well as Michigan and Ohio and AFSCME locals join Deere & Co. employees on the picket line in East Moline
