Deere temporarily halts production at Cylinder Works in Moline after confirmed COVID-19 case
Deere temporarily halts production at Cylinder Works in Moline after confirmed COVID-19 case

Rick Rector

John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline has temporarily halted production after an employee there has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Deere & Company said in a statement Friday morning that the company learned of the coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, the same day it suspended production.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is being briefly suspended beginning April 2 to ensure the safety of all factory personnel. Employees or contractors who may have had direct contact with the employee will be notified and put on the recommended 14-day self-quarantine,” the statement said.

“Operations are expected to resume next week. Those able to work remotely during this time will continue to do so. During the temporary closure the facility will undergo thorough disinfecting that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance.”

Cylinder Works in Moline, along River Drive, is in Deere’s agriculture manufacturing division and employs about 250 people, and about 20 percent of the workforce that are nonessential to factory operations were already working remotely.

The federal government had labeled Deere & Company as essential critical infrastructure in recent weeks, meaning the Moline-based manufacturer could continue operations as normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case
Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case

Deere & Company is temporarily suspending operations at its Dubuque Works facility after Deere was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Dubuque facility. This confirmed case is in addition to a probable case of the new coronavirus announced late last week.

