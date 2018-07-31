Deere & Co. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PLA, a privately-held sprayer and planter manufacturer.
Officials of Deere, based in Moline, announced the deal in a news release Tuesday.
"The PLA acquisition enhances John Deere’s commitment to customers as we continue to provide innovative, cost-effective equipment, technology and services to improve their productivity," John May, president of Deere's Agricultural Solutions and chief information officer, said in the release.
PLA is based in Argentina, with manufacturing facilities in Argentina and Brazil. Founded in 1975, PLA was the first company to manufacture self-propelled sprayers in Latin America, according to the news release. The company has around 450 employees and markets products on four continents.
