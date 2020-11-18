Deere to install 5G in five factories, two in Quad-Cities, between 2021-2022

Deere & Company will install 5G technology at its manufacturing facilities in the Quad-Cities.

In a Wednesday morning news release, the Moline-based equipment manufacturer said it had successfully obtained 5G licenses through the Federal Communications Commission for its manufacturing facilities in Rock Island County in Illinois and Scott, Dubuque, Polk and Black Hawk counties in Iowa.

5G is the fifth generation of wireless network technology, and is expected to be faster and able to handle more connected devices than the existing 4G LTE network.

“Implementing 5G in our manufacturing facilities allows John Deere to make significant progress in our Smart Industrial strategy by turning factories into smart and connected manufacturing facilities,” said Jahmy Hindman, Deere’s chief technology officer, in a news release.

This is just the latest step by Deere as it has ramped up its technological focus in recent years, even more so in 2020 as the company has undergone a restructuring that was part of the overall smart industrial redesign of Deere.