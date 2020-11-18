Deere to install 5G in five factories, two in Quad-Cities, between 2021-2022

Deere & Company will install 5G technology at its manufacturing facilities in the Quad-Cities.
In a Wednesday morning news release, the Moline-based equipment manufacturer said it had successfully obtained 5G licenses through the Federal Communications Commission for its manufacturing facilities in Rock Island County in Illinois and Scott, Dubuque, Polk and Black Hawk counties in Iowa.
5G is the fifth generation of wireless network technology, and is expected to be faster and able to handle more connected devices than the existing 4G LTE network.
“Implementing 5G in our manufacturing facilities allows John Deere to make significant progress in our Smart Industrial strategy by turning factories into smart and connected manufacturing facilities,” said Jahmy Hindman, Deere’s chief technology officer, in a news release.
This is just the latest step by Deere as it has ramped up its technological focus in recent years, even more so in 2020 as the company has undergone a restructuring that was part of the overall smart industrial redesign of Deere.
The rollout of that technology in the Deere facilities will occur during its fiscal year 2022, or between November 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022. While current facilities have wireless internet and embedded Ethernet cables, the layout of facilities means there is limited flexibility for set up and upgrades.
“5G enables private LTE networks and will allow John Deere to design a more flexible, nimble and connected facility, creating opportunity for further advancement and greater efficiency that will transform the manufacturing process,” Deere’s news release said.
“Private 5G LTE also creates the opportunity to expand factory capabilities leveraging edge computing, analytics, and autonomous devices, and empowers a larger set of smart applications like real-time location systems, asset tracking, inventory management, wearables, building automation, and robotics for operational cost savings.”
