Deere to pause production in Davenport and Dubuque; more layoffs in Dubuque

Deere & Co. is pausing production at its Davenport and Dubuque facilities May 11, and implementing further layoffs in Dubuque.

Deere will put 159 workers at John Deere Dubuque Works on indefinite layoff effective June 1. Employees there learned the news April 27. That reduction is in addition to Deere laying off 105 in Dubuque earlier this year.

Production at John Deere Davenport Works and Dubuque Works will be paused on May 11 with an expectation to resume on May 26. Both facilities manufacture construction and forestry products, which Deere had projected a 10 to 15% reduction in net sales worldwide for that segment in February.

But those projections were among the financial guidance that Deere scrapped in recent weeks as the new coronavirus has impacted the worldwide economy.