Deere: Waterloo foundry worker confirmed COVID-19 case, hasn't been to work since March 20

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — A John Deere Foundry Operation worker, who had not been to work since March 20, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday.

But, according to a statement from Deere & Company Thursday, precautionary measures have been undertaken in recent days before the confirmation as that worker had notified company officials that they had been exposed to the new coronavirus.

"Because the employee alerted John Deere as soon as they knew they had been exposed, we were able to take a number of precautionary measures before any confirmation. This included informing those who may have been in direct contact with the employee and to ensure they were all on self-quarantine," Deere officials said Thursday.

"The foundry enacted what was already a robust disinfecting and cleaning protocol which meets or exceeds health department and CDC recommendations – which included attention to the employee’s specific work area at the time we were alerted to the possible exposure, when we learned they had symptoms and then again, when they were confirmed."

"We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to continue to safeguard our employees."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.