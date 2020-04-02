You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Deere: Waterloo foundry worker confirmed COVID-19 case, hasn't been to work since March 20
topical alert top story

Deere: Waterloo foundry worker confirmed COVID-19 case, hasn't been to work since March 20

Earns Deere & Co.

Wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John Deere's Waterloo, Iowa, assembly plant.

 FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — A John Deere Foundry Operation worker, who had not been to work since March 20, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday.

But, according to a statement from Deere & Company Thursday, precautionary measures have been undertaken in recent days before the confirmation as that worker had notified company officials that they had been exposed to the new coronavirus.

"Because the employee alerted John Deere as soon as they knew they had been exposed, we were able to take a number of precautionary measures before any confirmation. This included informing those who may have been in direct contact with the employee and to ensure they were all on self-quarantine," Deere officials said Thursday.

"The foundry enacted what was already a robust disinfecting and cleaning protocol which meets or exceeds health department and CDC recommendations – which included attention to the employee’s specific work area at the time we were alerted to the possible exposure, when we learned they had symptoms and then again, when they were confirmed."

"We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to continue to safeguard our employees."

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case
Local News

Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case

  • Updated

Deere & Company is temporarily suspending operations at its Dubuque Works facility after Deere was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Dubuque facility. This confirmed case is in addition to a probable case of the new coronavirus announced late last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News