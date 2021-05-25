Delta to resume flights from Quad-Cities to Minneapolis

Delta Air Lines will resume twice daily flights from Quad Cities International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June 5.

The move comes after the airport’s strongest month since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 36,000 travelers, according to a news release from the airport.

“We know some of our regional peers have lost Delta service entirely so the fact that Delta sees the value in continuing to serve the Quad Cities region is immensely important,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “With service to Atlanta for connections along the east coast and beyond, and Minneapolis for west coast connections, Delta is making sure passengers have easy access to any global destination and we appreciate their continued service here.”

As the country emerges from the pandemic, airlines are reconsidering their networks, airport officials said. This opens possibilities for smaller airports like the Quad-Cities to pursue service not previously available.