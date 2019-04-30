Police prepping for evacuations
Davenport police and fire officials walked East 2nd Street talking to local businesses to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Police Chief Paul Sikorski said, “If the flood wall goes, we will not have time to evacuate anyone.”
The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront.
Buffalo: We need help sandbagging, but otherwise, please stay away
The only way into the City of Buffalo is via Coonhunters Road. But if you aren't coming to help sandbag, Buffalo police and city officials would rather you stay away. With floodwaters rising fast to an expected crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow, and Elm Street and Highway 22 water-covered, they don't need gawkers. Residents who need sand, plastic or sandbags -- or anyone willing to help -- should contact City Hall, 129 Dodge Street, Buffalo, or
facebook.com/Buffaloiowa/. If you're willing to help, go to the same spots. Water restoration company keeping 'head above water'
Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.
But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls.
"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it."
Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes.
"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said.
Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year.
As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.
Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation.
Upper Mississippi locks closed, halting barge traffic
With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days.
That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.
"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare."
As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations.
"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said.
Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level.
At a media briefing held at the Davenport Public Works, city and county officials gave an update on the flooding.
Director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency Dave Donovan noted the flooding of 2019 continues to be challenging. "Very wet soil conditions from last fall along with high amounts of snow in the winter months and spring rains have created a very bad situation for us," he said, saying the flooding may match the previous record set in 1993 of 22.6 feet.
The flooding of 2019 has already set a record for the longest flood period. That continues to create challenges, Donovan said, encouraging people to check the National Weather Service as well as maintain situational awareness.
Donovan encourages anyone who has been impacted by flooding or feels unsafe anywhere at any time to contact the appropriate authorities. "If it's immediate, please dial 911. Do not put your life or the life of anyone else at risk," he said, encouraging people to call 563-484-3050 or contact partners at the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.
In addition to the potential shelters and clean water access, the Iowa Individual Assistance Program has been turned on, Donovan said. That's a grant program through Iowa that provides grant to those who qualify within the income guidelines.
Donovan said sandbags have been provided to the cities of Princeton and Buffalo, as well as providing assistance to Riverdale, LeClaire and in the Pleasant Valley area. "We've fielded quite a few calls, especially with the prolonged crest."
Donovan says they've been advocating through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to leave the presidential declaration of an emergency in the western part of Iowa open to apply to. "Right now, we don't understand the impacts of this flooding. Many areas are still underwater and until the flood waters recede it's impossible for us to begin to estimate what those impacts might be."
Differences from the 1993 floods
Every flood is unique, Donovan said, with different flow patterns and rates in which water comes up and goes down. A new structure may divert water into an unexpected area and create a different current, for example. Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River earlier this spring saw a higher current and more debris, Donovan said.
Things we've learned from these floods
This has been the biggest disaster Donovan has been a part of in this role, he said. "We're learning processes for accessing services and the like, but we learn things about partnerships," he said, saying they've learned about flood protection and additional assets that may be available. New technologies have advanced since 1993, including the HESCO barriers that the city of Davenport is using.
Coordination with Illinois cities along the Mississippi River
Scott County EMA has also begun doing a weekly conference call with the National Weather Service, emergency managers and city staff from around the area. "Anything that we do in terms of disaster planning and preparedness, it's always done in a bi-state nature," Donovan said, noting it truly is the Quad-Cities. "We have to plan together, and so we've been doing those weekly calls to help coordinate efforts amongst the two communities."
HESCO barriers reinforced
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson also gave an update on the barriers. The HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, saying it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said.
The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top.
Sewer overflow into the river
Due to the flooding, there's "definitely" going to be surcharged manholes, and Gleeson encourages people not to walk or drive through flood water. "Whenever you have this volume of water inundating your storm sewer system, there's going to be ways for water to find for itself where it wants to go."
"As you can imagine, things are pretty wet down here. We are at 22.7 feet and expected to crest at 24.1 on Thursday," Muscatine Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said of the situation in Muscatine. "Mississippi Drive will be shut down to traffic from Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street this evening. Most of Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Iowa is already covered in flood water."
The city is patrolling the levees 24-7, Jenison said, and also have two pumps working to pump water back over the levee around the Musser Park area.
Bud's Skyline Riverview needs help, too.
The brother-sister team that is re-opening their father's namesake restaurant in Davenport was close to finally opening their doors when the near-record flood hit.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi River was lapping at the seawall behind Bud's Skyline Riverview.
As Davenport Public Works crews were delivering sand and sandbags, co-owner Audie Canfield was calling on former owners of the building at the base of Oneida Street to ask where to place the sandbags.
"This is my first rodeo," Canfield said. "I don't even know where, exactly, the water comes up."
City officials told Canfield she could use the sandbags placed in her parking lot on the downstream side of Bud's, because the city is abandoning efforts to save that area.
"They said they're going to let it go, and we can have those bags they put around the storm sewers," she said. "I only have a few people to help fill bags. I need help."
Volunteers are asked to dress for the rain and bring a shovel, if possible. The address is 1201 River Drive, and the best route to access it is via Oneida Avenue.
Audie and her brother, Brian Canfield, have been working on getting their restaurant open for months. They were required to pull permits and undergo various inspections because of improvements they made to the building.
Their father, Charles "Bud" Canfield," sold his Skyline restaurant at the Quad-City International Airport to the airport authority in October 2015, and it was razed to make room for new development.
He died about nine months later, and his children bought the former Driftwood restaurant late last year as a tribute to their dad.
042919-mda-flooding-13.jpg
A car sits in high water on River Drive while brave car drives through the water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-15.jpg
A stop sign on River Drive in flood water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-12.jpg
A car sits in high water on River Drive, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-14.jpg
Christopher Douglas an employee of George Evans watches pumps work on River Drive, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-qct-flooding-001
A LeClaire resident walks down the middle of Highway 67 north in his boots, Monday. The road is closed because the Mississippi River is still on the rise.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
042919-qct-flooding-002
Canadian Pacific Railroad workers use an end loader to move sandbags through the flooding Mississippi River, Monday, April 29, 2019, on at intersection of River Drive and 3rd Streets in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-003
A High Water sign indicating flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-004
A road closed sign indicating flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-005
A Pleasant Valley school bus take the detour onto Territorial Road, Monday, April 29, 2019, as Hwy 67 north is closed do to Mississippi River flooding in LeClaire.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-006
Cody Mart on Hwy 67 north in LeClaire is closed, Monday, April 29, 2019, do to Mississippi River flooding.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-007
Cody Mart on Hwy 67 north in LeClaire is closed, Monday, April 29, 2019, do to Mississippi River flooding.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-008
Flooding Mississippi River water surrounds the Cody Mart, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north in LeClaire.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-009
Flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north. Territorial Road is still open.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-mda-flooding-06.jpg
Jim Bark and volunteer, Brian Loy, of Trees and More, look out over floodwater from the Mississippi River being kept at bay by sandbags on Bark's property, Monday in Cordova. Bark said his home's finished basement had suffered significant damage because of floodwaters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-05.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, fills up sandbag in the parking lot of the Rapids City US Post Office, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Rapids City. VanOpdrop used the sandbags to protect his garage from flood waters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-07.jpg
A volunteer from Trees and More helps fill stand bags to line the yard of Jim and Angela Bark, at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-02.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop unloads sandbags to protect his garage from floodwaters Monday in Rapids City.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-01.jpg
A high water sign and a car submerged in floodwaters on 1st Avenue in Hampton on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-08.jpg
A volunteers from Trees and More helps fill stand bags to line the yard of Jim and Angela Bark, at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-09.jpg
A structure on Elm Shore Dr. in Port Byron submerged in flood waters, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-04.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, fills up sandbag in the parking lot of the Rapids City Post Office Monday in Rapids City. VanOpdrop used the sandbags to protect his garage from floodwaters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-11.jpg
Sharon Wren climbs stairs Monday to her washer and dryer in her flooded basement on Campbell's Island. Wren and her family built the structure for the washer and dryer so they would survive the flooding.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-03.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, unloads sandbags to protect his garage from flood water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Rapids City
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-10.jpg
Jim Bark looks out his basement window at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019. Bark's and his wife Angela had significant damage to their finished basement in their home and have been running pumps for three weeks straight to keep the flood water out of their home.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-qct-flood-car-001
Rashaud Barker wades through Mississippi River floodwaters testing its depth at the intersection of River Drive and Ripley Street Monday. Barker was attempting to reach his vehicle (background) which stalled Sunday night near the Freight House Farmers Market.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
042919-qct-flood-car-002
Rashaud Barker's car sits in Mississippi River floodwaters near the Freight House Farmers Market Monday. Barker said his vehicle stalled Sunday night near the Freight House Farmers Market when he was attempting to help someone else.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
043019-qct-qca-roam-005
Roam Restaurant employee Megan Hogg uses a wet/dry vacum to clean up flood water from around the bar area Monday, April 29, 2019. Water was forced through drain pipes into the establishment at 210 East River Drive in Davenport. The flood is expected to crest at 21.2 feet Wednesday morning which would make it the sixth highest flood on record in the Quad-Cities.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
043019-qct-qca-roam-002
Roam Restaurant employees work on cleaning up flood water forced in through drain pipes into the establishment at 210 East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa Monday, April 29, 2019. The flood is expected to crest at 21.2 feet Wednesday morning which would make it the sixth highest flood on record in the Quad-Cities.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
043019-qct-qca-roam-001
Roam Restaurant employees Dylan Steil, left and Dana Drummond work on cleaning up Mississippi River flood water forced in through drain pipes into the establishment at 210 East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa Monday, April 29, 2019. The flood is expected to crest at 21.2 feet Wednesday morning which would make it the sixth highest flood on record in the Quad-Cities.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
043019-qct-qca-roam-003
Dylan Steil dumps water outside the Roam Restaurant in downtown Davenport Monday. Employees were busy cleaning up flood water forced through drain pipes into the establishment at 210 East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa Monday, April 29, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
043019-qct-qca-roam-004
Roam Restaurant employees were busy cleaning up flood water forced through drain pipes into the establishment at 210 East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa Monday, April 29, 2019. The flood is expected to crest at 21.2 feet Wednesday morning which would make it the sixth highest flood on record in the Quad-Cities.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
042919-mda-flooding-01.jpg
A high water sign and a car submerged in floodwaters on 1st Avenue in Hampton on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-02.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop unloads sandbags to protect his garage from floodwaters Monday in Rapids City.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-03.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, unloads sandbags to protect his garage from flood water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Rapids City
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-04.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, fills up sandbag in the parking lot of the Rapids City Post Office Monday in Rapids City. VanOpdrop used the sandbags to protect his garage from floodwaters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-05.jpg
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, fills up sandbag in the parking lot of the Rapids City US Post Office, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Rapids City. VanOpdrop used the sandbags to protect his garage from flood waters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-06.jpg
Jim Bark and volunteer, Brian Loy, of Trees and More, look out over floodwater from the Mississippi River being kept at bay by sandbags on Bark's property, Monday in Cordova. Bark said his home's finished basement had suffered significant damage because of floodwaters.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-07.jpg
A volunteer from Trees and More helps fill stand bags to line the yard of Jim and Angela Bark, at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-08.jpg
A volunteers from Trees and More helps fill stand bags to line the yard of Jim and Angela Bark, at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-09.jpg
A structure on Elm Shore Dr. in Port Byron submerged in flood waters, Monday, April 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-10.jpg
Jim Bark looks out his basement window at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019. Bark's and his wife Angela had significant damage to their finished basement in their home and have been running pumps for three weeks straight to keep the flood water out of their home.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-11.jpg
Sharon Wren climbs stairs Monday to her washer and dryer in her flooded basement on Campbell's Island. Wren and her family built the structure for the washer and dryer so they would survive the flooding.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-12.jpg
A car sits in high water on River Drive, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-13.jpg
A car sits in high water on River Drive while brave car drives through the water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-14.jpg
Christopher Douglas an employee of George Evans watches pumps work on River Drive, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-mda-flooding-15.jpg
A stop sign on River Drive in flood water, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
042919-qct-flooding-001
A LeClaire resident walks down the middle of Highway 67 north in his boots, Monday. The road is closed because the Mississippi River is still on the rise.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
042919-qct-flooding-002
Canadian Pacific Railroad workers use an end loader to move sandbags through the flooding Mississippi River, Monday, April 29, 2019, on at intersection of River Drive and 3rd Streets in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-003
A High Water sign indicating flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-004
A road closed sign indicating flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-005
A Pleasant Valley school bus take the detour onto Territorial Road, Monday, April 29, 2019, as Hwy 67 north is closed do to Mississippi River flooding in LeClaire.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-006
Cody Mart on Hwy 67 north in LeClaire is closed, Monday, April 29, 2019, do to Mississippi River flooding.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-007
Cody Mart on Hwy 67 north in LeClaire is closed, Monday, April 29, 2019, do to Mississippi River flooding.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-008
Flooding Mississippi River water surrounds the Cody Mart, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north in LeClaire.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
042919-qct-flooding-009
Flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north. Territorial Road is still open.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Buffalo: We need help sandbagging, but otherwise, please stay away
The only way into the City of Buffalo is via Coonhunters Road. But if you aren't coming to help sandbag, Buffalo police and city officials would rather you stay away. With floodwaters rising fast to an expected crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow, and Elm Street and Highway 22 water-covered, they don't need gawkers. Residents who need sand, plastic or sandbags -- or anyone willing to help -- should contact City Hall, 129 Dodge Street, Buffalo, or
facebook.com/Buffaloiowa/. If you're willing to help, go to the same spots.
Water restoration company keeping 'head above water'
Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.
But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls.
"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it."
Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes.
"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said.
Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year.
As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.
Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation.
Upper Mississippi locks closed, halting barge traffic
With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days.
That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.
"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare."
As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations.
"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said.
Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level.
Arsenal viaduct has closed
The Rock Island Arsenal has closed the Rock Island viaduct and the Rock Island gate to all traffic because of the inability to clear rainfall from the intersection near the Rock Island gate.
The gate and viaduct will reopen when flood conditions improve.
The Davenport gate is open only to traffic with Arsenal passes or official identification. All other traffic must go to the Moline gate.
Bud's Skyline Riverview needs help, too.
The brother-sister team that is re-opening their father's namesake restaurant in Davenport was close to finally opening their doors when the near-record flood hit.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi River was lapping at the seawall behind Bud's Skyline Riverview.
As Davenport Public Works crews were delivering sand and sandbags, co-owner Audie Canfield was calling on former owners of the building at the base of Oneida Street to ask where to place the sandbags.
"This is my first rodeo," Canfield said. "I don't even know where, exactly, the water comes up."
City officials told Canfield she could use the sandbags placed in her parking lot on the downstream side of Bud's, because the city is abandoning efforts to save that area.
"They said they're going to let it go, and we can have those bags they put around the storm sewers," she said. "I only have a few people to help fill bags. I need help."
Volunteers are asked to dress for the rain and bring a shovel, if possible. The address is 1201 River Drive, and the best route to access it is via Oneida Avenue.
Audie and her brother, Brian Canfield, have been working on getting their restaurant open for months. They were required to pull permits and undergo various inspections because of improvements they made to the building.
Their father, Charles "Bud" Canfield," sold his Skyline restaurant at the Quad-City International Airport to the airport authority in October 2015, and it was razed to make room for new development.
He died about nine months later, and his children bought the former Driftwood restaurant late last year as a tribute to their dad.
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on back: 2nd Street and River Drive, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930401 -- Joslin, Illinois
Handwritten on back: IBP Plant, April 1993. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19930410 -- Davenport, Iowa
This Davenport resident appears to think she would be better off at home Friday, April 9, 1993, in her flood-surrounded home on South Concord Street. Published Saturday, April 10, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930419 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Monday, April 19, 1993. (Photo by Julia Mikolsjcik/Quad-City Times)
Julia Mikolsjcik
19930422 -- Davenport, Iowa
A flood of ducks stays out of the way of a cement truck making its way along flooded River Drive in Davenport. Photo taken Thursday, April 22, 1993. Published Saturday, April 24, 1993. Page 5M. (Photo by Julia Mikolajcik/Quad-City Times)
Julia Mikolajcik
19930425 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Sunday, April 25, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930624 -- Davenport, Iowa
With the Mississippi River expected to crest over the Fourth of July weekend, volunteers work to fill sand bags near the Levee Bait Shop on River Drive in Davenport. Published Friday, June 25, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930624 -- Thomson, Illinois
Wayne Beck supervises the unloading of rock on the road leading to the Thomson Causeway in Thomson, Ill. The rock is intended to protect the asphalt road from washing away during flooding. Published Friday, June 25, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930626 -- Davenport, Iowa
After resting for a few minutes on the seats in front of the band shell at Davenport's LeClaire Park, 16-year-old Matthew Strout of Green Rock, Ill., takes the high road back to his mountain bike, avoiding the Mississippi River floodwaters. Photo taken Saturday, June 26, 1993. Published Sunday, June 27, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930626 -- Flood of 1993
Heavy rains and flooding have devastated some Quad-City area corn crops. Published Saturday, June 26, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930628 -- Conesville, Iowa
Floodwaters forced sewage to back up in Conesville, Iowa, causing residents to man pumps. Photo taken Monday, June 28, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Page 29. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930628 -- Davenport, Iowa
Pitching in
Shaun LeMaster joined about a dozen youngsters from Arrowhead Ranch who filled sandbags Monday, June 28, 1993, in an attempt to protect Davenport's John O'Donnell Stadium. Published Tuesday, June 29, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Shaun LeMaster joined about a dozen youngsters from Arrowhead Ranch who helped fill sandbags in an attempt to protect Davenport's John O'Donnell Stadium. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 15 (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930628 -- Davenport, Iowa
Jim McBride stands on top of the dike that separates his Davenport home in the Garden Addition from Mississippi River floodwaters. He said Monday, June 28, 1993, that he has no plans to move just yet, hoping, like many others, that the water will not overwhelm the dike. Published Tuesday, June 29, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930628 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Monday, June 28, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930628 -- Moline, Illinois
A U.S. Postal Worker and a Moline resident check the early stages of the flood along Moline's River Drive. This photo, taken June 28, 1993, shows mid flooding. By the second week of July the entire area pictured was well under water. Where the two stand the water would have been at about waist-level. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 24. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930629 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Tuesday, June 29, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930629 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Tuesday, June 29, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930629 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Tuesday, June 29, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930629 -- Pleasant Valley, Iowa
A black-and-white photograph taken during the record flood of 1965 shows this house at 17955 S. Spencer Road in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, surrounded by water. Photo taken Tuesday, June 29, 1993. Published Wednesday, June 30, 1993. Page 3M. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930630 -- Camanche, Iowa
Charles Aplin, 55, Ankeny, Iowa, fills a sandbag in Camanche, Iowa, with the help of National Guard member Teresa Nastruv, 28, of Clinton, Iowa. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
Evacuation orders go out to the Garden Addition. Photo taken Wednesday, June 30, 1993. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Above: Davenport police officer Lyle Wiggins tells Randy and Angie Cook and Regina Butler that they must leave their Garden Addition homes. The danger of a flood-weakened dike forced the order to evacuate more than 600 residents. Published in Raging River. Page. 86. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
Rick Corbin hands a sandbag to Steve Eis while Larry Winkelman holds a plastic sheet to keep floodwaters out of Chet Ackerman's Tavern and Heritage House Floor & Wall Shop on 2nd Street in Davenport, Iowa. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Shane Kesyer/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
The Mississippi River is coming closer to a record crest. But the mighty river already has taken over a large piece of downtown Davenport, Iowa, as show in this aerial photograph looking downstream Wednesday, June 30, 1993. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993, Page 1A (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
The Dock, lower right, was surrounded by floodwaters just a week after new owner Dennis "Skip" Anderson re-opened it. Published Wednesday, July 7, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Pork Stop, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Wednesday, June 30, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Ground Transportation Center, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Wednesday, June 30, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930630 -- Davenport, Iowa
Bob Fitzgibbon heads out the door of the AAA Muffler and Brake Shop in downtown Davenport to help replace some fallen sandbags. Fitzgibbon operates a glass business from the building. Photo taken Wednesday, June 30, 1993. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930630 -- Moline, Illinois
Handwritten on front: Moline, Illinois, riverfront. Photo taken Wednesday, June 30, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930630 -- Moline, Illinois
As the Mississippi River floods Moline Consumers Co. a towboat floats farther from the newly created shore. Published Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- Andalusia, Illinois
Volunteers in Andalusia, Ill., sandbag Second Avenue West near a bridge over Andalusia Slough. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 1A (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930701 -- Andalusia, Illinois
Sandbaggers work against time and the river in Andalusia, Illinois. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 8A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930701 -- Buffalo, Iowa
The city of Buffalo, Iowa, has been closed off from the world -- almost -- by the flooding Mississippi River. Jack Burton of 708 Front Street looks over his sandbagged home, hoping the water doesn't get too much higher. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 6A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930701 -- Davenport, Iowa
Volunteer John Brand, left, and Mid-American Glass employee Steve Davis empty a boat of sandbags for the dike being built inside the building on Sturdevant Street in Davenport, Iowa. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 6A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- Davenport, Iowa
A tired Davenport firefighter trudges across River Drive at Ripley Street after pulling a long day. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- Davenport, Iowa
LEFT: Mid-American Glass Inc. employee Steve Davis paddles a boat filled with sandbags down Sturdevant Street in Davenport, Iowa. A dike was built inside the business Thursday, July 1, 1993. Published Friday, July 2, 1993, page 1A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- East Moline, Illinois
Dave Whipple, a Campbell's Island resident, surveys some of the damage done to his neighborhood while cruising down Island Avenue. Photo taken Thursday, July 1, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930701 -- East Moline, Illinois
Octavio Pizano leads Christopher Pizano, 6, and Francis Pizano across the entryway to Campbell's Island with whatever belongings they could carry from their home after the road to the island was closed because of flooding Thursday, July 1, 1993. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930701 -- East Moline, Illinois
Dave Whipple, a Campbell's Island resident, surveys some of the damage done to his neighborhood while cruising down Island Avenue. Photo taken Thursday, July 1, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930701 -- Flood of 1993
Handwritten on front: Roger Schneckloth. Photo taken Thursday, July 1, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930701 -- Flood of 1993
Handwritten on back: David Simmerman. Photo taken Thursday, July 1, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930701 -- Flood of 1993
These Davenport residents load up a boat with their belongings in an effort to beat the rising waters. Photo taken July 1, 1993 Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 31. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- Moline, Illinois
Fill 'er up Volunteers contribute to the sea of sandbags outside The Mark of the Quad-Cities in downtown Moline, Illinois. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 5A (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930702 -- Bettendorf, Iowa
Marjorie and Denny Stierwalt of Bettendorf celebrate a soggy 28th wedding anniversary. Published Saturday, July 3, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Sara Miller/Quad-City Times)
Sara Miller
19930702 -- Bettendorf, Iowa
Handwritten on front: River Drive, Bettendorf, Iowa. Published Saturday, July 3, 1993. Page 6A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930702 -- Davenport, Iowa
This became a sign of the times in downtown Davenport. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Page 11. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Davenport, Iowa
For residents of Davenport's Garden Addition, a strip of yellow police tape might as well have been the Berlin Wall. Jack Greer hugs his 12-year-old daughter, Melissa, from opposite sides of the police line. She was sent Thursday to spend the night with relatives, but found out Friday, July 2, 1993, that she could not return home under regulations of the voluntary evacuation procedure. Published, Saturday, July 3, 1993. Page 4A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930702 -- Davenport, Iowa
Gritty sandbags and even grittier workers were all that kept the floodwaters back in downtown Davenport. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. Published in the Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 4. (Photo by Leslie Hahn/Quad-City Times)
Leslie Hahn
19930702 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Garden Addition, Davenport, Iowa. I want to go home! Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930702 -- Flood of 1993
Handwritten on front: Flynn Beverage Company. "Save The Beer." Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930702 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Volunteers back up a dump truck full of sand through a flooded street in Keithsburg, Ill. The sand was used to reinforce a leaking flood control dike Friday, July 2, 1993. Published Saturday, July 3, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Rosemary Downey of Keithsburg, Illinois, waits for Coast Guard personnel to help her leave her home. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 31. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Possibly an unpublished photo. Looks similar to a published photo with the cutline: Coast Guard members Randy Lee, left, and David Simmerman help Keithsburg, Illinois, resident Katherine Huston evacuate her home. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Possible unpublished photo. Cutline from similar photo. Coast Guard members Randy Lee, left, and David Simmerman help Keithsburg, Illinois, resident Katherine Huston evacuate her home. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Page 31. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Inmates from the Henry Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Ill., shovel sand Friday, July 2, 1993, on the flood control dike in Keithsburg, Ill. Published Saturday, July 3, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930702 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Handwritten on front: Front, blue shirt, Steve Fawer, Galesburg Salvation Army. Driving -- Ron Thornton, Keithsburg, Keithsburg dike. Photo taken Friday, July 2, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930703 -- Bettendorf, Iowa
Vicky Howland, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer for Scott County, patrols the Bettendorf area on her Sea-Doo jet-powered watercraft. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 12S. (Photo by Ross Bielema/Quad-City Times)
Ross Bielema
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Mitch Hagge, 5, shows the carp he caught of the loading dock of Petersen Hagge Furniture in downtown Davenport. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Solar Vision employee Troy Beaver fuels one of the pumps used to keep water out of a parking lot along West River Drive in Davenport. They have managed to keep the rising Mississippi River at bay with a 6 foot, 10 inch, wall of sandbags. Photo taken Saturday, July 3, 1993. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Sightseers with video cameras watch the rising river from the Perry Street parking ramp. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Saturday, July 3, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
The Front Street Brewery in downtown Davenport may reopen in time for the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival this month. Photo taken Saturday, July 3, 1993. Published, Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 5M. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Joe Zilly, though probably doesn't feel so lucky as he wades through floodwaters to refuel a pump. He and his co-workers are trying to protect their first-floor offices at the Quad-City Financial Center, 111 Perry St. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. 8A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930703 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood watch Meanwhile, Kenny Hagge lands a small one. He and his son Mitch caught about a dozen fish off the loading dock at Petersen Hagge Furniture, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Published Sunday, July 4, 1993. Page 8A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930703 -- Flood of 1993
Keeping businesses as dry as possible became wearisome (and sometimes tedious) work. Photo taken Saturday, July 3, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993, in Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 11. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930704 -- Davenport, Iowa
A National Guardsman tugs on a rope to get more slack while trying to work on a fallen sandbag dike outside of Solar Vision. Published Monday, July 5, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1994. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930704 -- Davenport, Iowa
Kathy Webster reaches for a fallen sandbag in an attempt to keep the sandbag dike strong against the wind-blown Mississippi. Moments later the dike in the 900 block of West River Drive gave way. Published July 5, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Davenport, Iowa
Kathy Webster reaches for a fallen sandbag in an attempt to keep the sandbag dike strong against the wind-blown Mississippi. Moments later the dike in the 900 block of West River Drive gave way. Published Monday, July 5, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Flood of 1993
Volunteers help National Guardsmen prepare a new wall of sandbags. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 16. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930704 -- Flood of 1993
Quad-Citians waited and wondered when it would end. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. Published in the Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 5. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930704 -- Flood of 1993
Coast Guard members and Davenport firemen haul sandbags to the old railroad depot near the foot of Harrison Street. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. Published Monday, July 5, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930704 -- Pleasant Valley, Iowa
Residents on Valley Drive near Spencer Creek in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, watch and wait to see whether flooding on the Mississippi River or heavy rains will cause the creek to back up into their homes. Photo taken Sunday, July 4, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930704 -- Princeton, Iowa
Floodwater made it to the second of three steps leading to Alfred Dreschler's on South River Drive in Princeton, Iowa. He's lived in the home 52 years and expects to stay dry. "It's just a nuisance he said." Published Tuesday, July 6, 1993. Page 2A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930705 -- Buffalo, Iowa
Joe Peisch, Davenport, watches the water level of the Mississippi River on the other side of the sandbag dike surrounding a Buffalo, Iowa, belonging to Father James Conroy, the priest at St. Anthony's Church, Davenport. Members of the parish have volunteered to man the pumps while the priest attends to his duties at the church. Photo taken Monday, July 5, 1993. Published Tuesday, July 6, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930705 -- Davenport, Iowa
Victor Cardoso, of Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric, checks a pumps on Main Street in Davenport. Photo taken Monday, July 5, 1993. Published Tuesday, July 6, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930705 -- Davenport, Iowa
Harry Pells of Bettendorf carries fuel for pumps keeping his office dry at Perry Street and River Drive in Davenport. They needed to be refueled every 90 minutes. Photo taken Monday, July 5, 1993. Published in Raging River. Page 14( Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930706 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Tuesday, July 6, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930706 -- Maquoketa, Iowa
Checking the velocity The velocity of the Maquoketa River is measured by Von Miller, hydroelectric technician at the U.S. Geological Survey, Iowa City, from the Iowa 62 bridge near Codfish Hollow Road north of Maquoketa, Iowa. Rains caused the river to rise about three feet Tuesday, July 6, 1993. Published Wednesday, July 7, 1993. Page 14A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930706 -- Oquawka, Illinois
The river measured just over 26 feet Tuesday, July 6, 1993, near Oquawka, Ill., breaking the record of 25.8 feet. Published Wednesday, July 7, 1993. Page 13A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on back: 2nd Street west of Centennial Bridge, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Bobbie Aye, a Scott County Sheriff's deputy, uses a jet ski to patrol Wednesday, July 7, 1993, along 2nd Street in downtown Davenport. Shelly Nichols, the owner of Chet Ackerman's Tavern, watches Aye go by. Published Thursday, July 8, 1993, Page 5A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Car pool? You could take that more than one way. This sign is in the 400 block on East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa. Published Thursday, July 8, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930707 -- Davenport, Iowa
Davenport firefighters fill a Coast Guard boat with sandbags for the floodwall surrounding Union Station at the foot of Harrison Street. Part of the wall had collapsed earlier Wednesday, July 7, 1993. Published Thursday, July 8, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930707 -- Buffalo, Iowa
Above: On Front Street in Buffalo, Iowa, residents watch anxiously as storm clouds gather -- again. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. Published in Raging River. Pages 88-89. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930707 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930707 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930707 -- Moline, Illinois
Handwritten on front: Volunteer Gary Hagener, Mid-States, Moline, Illinois. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930707 -- Flood of 1993
Handwritten on front -- Mid-States Arrowhead Ranch Volunteer Dennis Brooks, 14, or Rock Island. Photo taken Wednesday, July 8, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930707 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Flood of 1993, Keithsburg, Illinois. Photo taken Wednesday, July 7, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930707 -- Moline, Illinois
Left: Scott Sappington of East Moline helps build a sandbag wall in Moline. Page 2 of Raging River. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930708 -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Oneida Landing, Davenport, Iowa. "I hate when that happens!" Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930708 -- Davenport, Iowa
Above: Silent figures in John Bloom's bronze sculpture watch the rising Mississippi from behind a sandbag wall in Davenport. Published in Raging River. Page 94 (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930708 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930708 -- Flood of 1993
Above: Mud, water, sand and sweat -- the reward for flood volunteers. Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. Published in Raging River. Page 23 (Photo by Leslie Hahn/Quad-City Times)
Leslie Hahn
19930708 -- Flood of 1993
Jim Matthews Jr. steers a boat after aiding Matthew Gates, a utility company employee, who was reaching Thursday, July 8, 1993, for the natural gas shutoff valve at a Keithsburg business. Published Friday, July 9, 1993. Page 5A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930708 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Rick Percy struggles with a bookshelf while trying to move it from a garage in back of his house in Keithsburg, Illinois. Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. Published Friday, July 9, 1993. Page 2A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930708 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Rick Percy struggles with a bookshelf while trying to move it from a garage in back of his house in Keithsburg, Illinois. Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. Published Friday, July 9, 1993. Page 2A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930708 -- Moline, Illinois
Dee Kettler wades through her flooded back yard on 49th Street in Moline, Illinois. Photo taken Thursday, July 8, 1993. Published Friday, July 9, 1993. Page 3A.(Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
'Awesome' truly can't describe the devastation left by this summer's flooding. Published Friday, July 23, 1993. Page 6A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930709 -- Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Pork Stop, Davenport, Iowa. 6 p.m. Photo taken Friday, July 9, 1993. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19930709 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Friday, July 9, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930709 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Friday, July 9, 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930709 -- Oquawka, Illinois
Residents and National Guard troops worked feverishly side-by-side Friday, July 9, 1993, (above and below) filling sandbags to strengthen the dike protecting flood-threatened Oquawka, Ill. Published Saturday, July 10, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930710 -- Buffalo, Iowa
John Jones watches the sump pump at the Whistle Stop Restaurant. Floodwaters forced the closure of Iowa 22 near Buffalo, Iowa. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 27. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930710 -- Davenport, Iowa
Pumps and sandbags were the main weapons for businesses like the Front Street Brewery. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 11. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930710 -- Davenport, Iowa
A view from over the Arsenal Bridge from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993 in Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 33. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times}
Shane Keyser
19930710 -- Davenport, Iowa
Susan Castro tries to keep ahead of flood damage at her brother's business, Solar Vision, along the flooded Davenport riverfront. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Page 2M. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930710 -- Davenport, Iowa
Susan Castro tries to keep ahead of flood damage at her brother's business, Solar Vision, along the flooded Davenport riverfront. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Page 2M. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930710 -- Flood of 1993
Predictions rose and fell and rose again before the 1965 record crest was topped. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 2. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930710 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Mildred Shoemaker of Keithsburg carries her purse to safety as friends and relatives help evacuate her. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993 in Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 18. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930710 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Coast Guard members and volunteers build a wall of sandbags in Keithsburg in an effort to stop the swelling river. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993, in Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 26. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930711 -- Andalusia, Illinois
A line of volunteers helps load sandbags in rural Andalusia, Ill. Published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Flood of 1993 Commemorative Edition. Page 23.(Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930711 -- Flood of 1993
Cover of The High & The Mighty published Sunday, July 11, 1993. Kathy Webster reaches for a fallen sandbag in an attempt to keep the sandbag dike strong against the wind-blown Mississippi. Moments later the dike in the 900 block of West River Drive gave way. Published Monday, July 5, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930712 -- Davenport, Iowa
Rich Novak, the superintendent of the Davenport sewer department, works out of a temporary office in a preschool classroom at the Davenport School District Vocational Center. Several public works offices normally located in the city building at the foot of Marquette Street that in now surrounded by water have been relocated to the Vocational Center. Photo taken Monday July 12, 1993. Published Tuesday, July 13, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930712 -- Davenport, Iowa
Lloyd Fritschle, of Boise, Idaho, installs a sign that will help turn Harrison School in Davenport into a center for flood victims seeking aid. Photo taken Monday, July 12, 1993. Published Tuesday, July 13, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930713 -- Davenport, Iowa
Sandra Payne and her daughter, Kathryn, of 1439 W. 4th St., Davenport, listen to instructions from a Red Cross volunteer at the disaster aid application office that opened Tuesday, July 13, 1993, at Harrison Elementary School in Davenport. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Published Wednesday, July 14, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930713 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930713 -- Flood of 1993
Right: Flood victims wait their turn at Red Cross headquarters in Rock Island High School. Photo taken Tuesday, July 13, 1993. Published in Raging River. Page 87. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930714 -- Camanche, Iowa
Kristin Griebel, 5, and Justin Burnett, 3, pick up debris in Camanche, Iowa, neighborhood, where neighbors express thanks for flood help. Published Thursday, July 15, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930714 -- Davenport, Iowa
The flood cleanup begins at the Oneida Avenue landing in Davenport, which is again The President Riverboat Casino's home away from home. Employees Manuel Badilleo of Silvis, Ill., was washing away some of the mud before the President reopened for business with a 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 1993, cruise. Published Thursday, July 15, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930714 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Wednesday, July 14, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930714 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Flood of 1993, Keithsburg, Ill. Photo taken Wednesday, July 14, 1993. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930715 -- Flood of 1993
Events scheduled this weekend at the Fairyland Park Ballroom south of DeWitt, Iowa, have been canceled. Owner Chuck Green has taken down this sign because the persistent flooding is no laughing matter. Published Friday, July 16, 1993. Page 1M (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930719 -- Bettendorf, Iowa
City of Bettendorf summer employee Rusty VanWetzinga adds a couple more used sandbags to the growing pile in a dump truck as he and other city employees removed a temporary dike Monday, July 19, 1993, at 8th and State streets. Published Tuesday, July 20, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930720 -- Hampton, Illinois
Beth Grabin uses a snow shovel to scoop out silt and mud in the garage of her family's Hampton, Ill., home. Photo taken Tuesday, July 20, 1993. Published Wednesday, July 21, 1993. Page 3A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930721 -- Buffalo, Iowa
Jim Schell, the fleet manager for the city of Davenport, is barely visible to the left as he checks on the huge pile of contaminated sandbags that the city is storing at Tri-State Transport near Buffalo. Photo taken Wednesday, July 21, 1993. Thursday, July 22, 1993, Page 1A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930721 -- Davenport, Iowa
Lumber shipments keep flowing at Seiffert Lumber Co., Davenport, where manager Don Burns checks inventory. Lumber industry experts say recent Midwest flooding will have little impact on lumber prices. Published Thursday, July 22, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930721 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. Photo taken Wednesday, July 21, 1993. Published Thursday, July 22, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930722 -- Buffalo, Iowa
Tony Mendez and Sid Geeding clean up the outside of a rental garage that is adjacent to Clark's Landing in Buffalo, Iowa. Tony and his wife, Cindy, had signed the papers to purchase the restaurant and the adjacent property when the flood hit in late June. Photo taken Thursday, July 22, 1993. Published Monday, July 26, 1993. Page 7A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930722 -- Buffalo, Iowa
Harley Montegna and Danny Britain, both of Buffalo, earn some extra money for tearing down the sandbag walls in front of the Whistle Stop Inn in Buffalo. City crews hauled away bags from the curbs to the landfill this week. From now on, sandbags will be picked up with the regular trash. Photo taken Thursday, July 22, 1993. Published Sunday, July 25, 1993. Page 3M. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930722 -- Davenport, Iowa
Clean streets
Downtown Davenport is being spruced up for its big Bix weekend, and signs of the flood of 1993 are being washed away. Firefighters Gary Kaasa, left, and Joe Smith were part of a team hosing off the muck from 3rd Street east of LeClaire Street. Published Friday, July 23, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Craig Chandler/Quad-City Times)
Above: Davenport firefighters Gary Kaasa and Joe Smith blast away the mud and silt on Third Street as the slow work of street cleanup began. Published in Ragin River. Pages 34-35. (Quad-City Times photo)
Craig Chandler
19930723 -- Flood of 1993
Flood of 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930724 -- East Moline, Illinois
A stop sign is a good place to hitch up your boat at the flood Campbell's Island near East Moline, Illinois. The island's residents are discovering the extent of the flood damage. Published Sunday, July 25, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930725 -- Davenport, Iowa
Workers from Arrowhead Ranch take a break from sandbagging at John O'Donnell Stadium. Photo taken Friday, July 25, 1993. Published Saturday, July 26, 1993. Page 7S. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930726 -- Camanche, Iowa
Debbie Feaster and R. J. Nash squeegee mud and silt from the Nash home in Camanche. Published Tuesday, July 27, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930726 -- Clinton, Iowa
Aftermath Rod Waters, an employee with Clinton Harbor Services, hoses off a layer of mud and muck in south Clinton. Harbor Service has been using the city dock during recent flooding. Published Tuesday, July 27, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930726 -- Davenport, Iowa
Morning mud patrol
City employees, working in the Monday morning sunlight, July 26, 1993, use an end loader to clean up mud left behind by the Mississippi River floodwaters at River Drive and Federal Street in Davenport. Published Tuesday, July 26, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Sunrise where the river runs from east to west at the edge of Davenport. Published in Raging River. Page 34. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930727 -- Davenport, Iowa
GUNK PATROL
Above, Leo Lutz, a Salman Corp. employee, uses a snow shovel to scrape the Mississippi River flood muck from the building's loading dock area in Davenport. Published Wednesday, July 28, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930727 -- Davenport, Iowa
GUNK PATROL
At right, Les Paup, a maintenance employee at the Best Western Riverview Inn on West 3rd Street in Davenport, uses a hose to wash off mud left by flooding from the parking lot. The hotel has reopened for business. Published Wednesday, July 28, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930728 -- Davenport, Iowa
Ahmad Vossoughi works Tuesday, July 27, 1993. to clean flood remnants out of the building at his Oasis convenient store in downtown Davenport, Iowa. Published Wednesday, July 28, 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930728 -- Davenport, Iowa
Trains are running again through downtown Davenport despite a thick layer of Mississippi River mud. Published Thursday, July 29, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930728 -- Davenport, Iowa
The mud flies as a Davenport firefighter sprays remnants of the Mississippi River flood off River Drive as a prelude to reopening the rest of the street this weekend. A large portion of River Drive has been reopened. Published Thursday, July 29, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930728 -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood leaves humane society with plenty to clean and repair in Davenport: 1M. Published Friday, July 30, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Cutline from similar photo.
Construction workers Wendall and Shawn Agan pull off trim and rotted paneling at the Scott County Humane Society shelter in Davenport. The flood cleanup began this week, but it probably will be the end of August before animals can be moved back. Photo taken Wednesday, July 28, 1993. Published Friday, July 30, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930728 -- Davenport, Iowa
Construction workers Wendall and Shawn Agan pull off trim and rotted paneling at the Scott County Humane Society shelter in Davenport. The flood cleanup began this week, but it probably will be the end of August before animals can be moved back. Photo taken Wednesday, July 28, 1993. Published, Friday, July 30, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Shane Keyser/Quad-City Times)
Shane Keyser
19930729 -- Milan, Illinois
King of trash compactors A heaping pile of furniture and other articles destroyed by the Great Flood of '93 waits to be emptied into a giant trash compactor, background, that the state of Illinois brought to the Quad-City area Thursday, July 29, 1993. The compactor is as big as a semi-trailer truck and can grind up to 80 tons of debris per hour. The disposal site at the intersection of Illinois 92 and Andalusia Road in Milan will be open temporarily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Published Friday, July 30, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930730 -- Davenport, Iowa
Immediate seating A mountain of chairs sits piled outside The Dock restaurant in downtown Davenport. The chairs were thrown away after the Mississippi River flooded the riverfront building. Dozens of people stopped to check for anything salvageable. Published Saturday, July 31, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930730 -- Davenport, Iowa
The floodwaters have receded from downtown Davenport, leaving in their absence a mud-covered mess. Above, Friday afternoon, July 30, 1993, sun creates a mosaic pattern in the drying mud. Published Saturday, July 31, 1993, page 1A. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19930803 -- Clinton, Iowa
Cleaning up Firefighters Frederick Roling and Joel Adkinson clean dried mud from the walkway to the boat landing near Riverview Drive in Clinton, Iowa. The mud was left by floodwaters last month. Published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19930805 -- Davenport, Iowa
The Mississippi mud City of Davenport workers use end loaders to clean off the tons of silt and mud left behind by the Mississippi River flood on the levee parking area west of John O'Donnell stadium. Photo taken Thursday, Aug. 5, 1993. Published Friday, Aug. 6, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930819 -- Davenport, Iowa
Rod Conner wears a T-shirt that reads, "I survived the great Mayor Gibbs Garden Addition Flood -- that never was." Photo taken Thursday, Aug. 19, 1993. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993. Page 6 Devastation and Determination: People of the Flood. Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930819 -- Moline, Illinois
Beavers as well as floodwaters, destroyed trees along the Ben Butterworth Memorial Parkway in Moline. Photo taken Thursday, August 19, 1993. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993. Page 5. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times
19930820 -- Andalusia, Illinois
Handwritten on back: Cliff Wilson, Andalusia, Ill. Photo taken Friday, Aug. 20, 1993. Published Sunday Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 4. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930824 -- Albany, Illinois
Out of the bag Scott Manon of Albany, Ill., helps empty bags of sand that were used to hold back the Great Flood of '93. When city workers began removing sandbags from a nearby lift station. Manon said they could leave the sand on his property for fill. "It is about as much work to rip open and dump them as it was to fill them," he said. Published Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Helen Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Helen Hanson
19930824 -- East Moline, Illinois
Rock Island County building inspector Steve Moller examines flood damage to Janet Walker's house at 191 Island Ave. on Campbell's Island. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993. Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930824 -- East Moline, Illinois
Diane Hansen stands in her house at 187 Island Ave. on Campbell's Island that she bought six days before it was flooded. And Wednesday, she found out it must be elevated above the 100-year flood level. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993. Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993. Page 1A. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930824 -- Hampton, Illinois
A month's worth of hard work is evident at the Gary and Paula Grabin home in Hampton, Ill. Instead of building a sandbag wall around their home when river waters took over their yard, the couple decided to move things up and out and brace for the worst. "We just pulled it all out and gave up," Paula said. They do not have flood insurance, but for their own peace of mind, they plan to purchase it soon. They received some assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Gary made all the improvements himself. The mud, inches of it everywhere, is gone now. The yard, which looked like a war zone, has a thick cover of grass now. The Grabins -- one month after the river inched back to its borders -- say they are doing OK. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 4. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930828 -- Davenport, Iowa
Michelle Magyar surveys damage at Mid-American Glass in Davenport. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 5. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930724 -- East Moline, Illinois
Many of Sam Scalf's possessions have been moved outside as cleanup begins on Campbell's Island. Published Sunday, July 25, 1993. Page 5M. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
The photos of Sam Scalf's home on Campbell's Island don't show major improvement. They were taken exactly a month apart. It wasn't until last week that he could even return home. He has applied for grants and loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency but has not heard back from them. He says he wakes up each day and just wanders around his yard and house, figuring out what to do next. Without taking too many days off, he guesses it will be about a year before his home takes its pre-flood appearance. And just in case the Mississippi River decides to rise again, he is keeping his sandbags within reach. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993. Page 4. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930828 -- Flood of 1993
Wildlife has suffered during the Great Flood of '93. This white pelican, mired in the mud, may have been one of the casualties. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 2. (Photo by Ross Bielema/Quad-City Times)
Ross Bielema
19930828 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
ON THE COVER: John Scott dumps debris in a pile outside the Keithsburg Printing and Museum building. He and several other students from Denison University in Ohio came to western Illinois this month to help victims clean up the damage left behind by The Great Flood of '93. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 2. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930828 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Pastor Chuck Reynolds surveys damage to the First Christian Church. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 8. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930828 -- Keithsburg, Illinois
Possible unpublished photo. Cutline from similar photo. Pastor Chuck Reynolds surveys damage to the First Christian Church. Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993 in Devastation and Determination: Bringing it back home. Page 8. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19930908 -- Davenport, Iowa
One more time Ross Curtis, a painter/carpenter for The President Riverboat Casino, repaints curbs around a loading zone on the Davenport levee near the foot of main Street. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1993, marked the eighth time Ross has had to repaint the curbs because of floodwaters. Published Thursday, Sept. 9, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930920 -- Low Moor, Iowa
Field of streams Will it ever dry out? Some farmers don't seem to think so. Someone with a sense of humor placed a buoy in a submerged bean field of Dean Neilsen's, one mile south of Low Moor, Iowa, on County Road Z36. It reads "Slow, no wake." Published Tuesday, Sept. 21, 1993. Page 1M. (Photo by Mark Hagen/Quad-City Times)
Mark Hagen
19931107 -- Buffalo, Iowa
The Great Flood of '93 tried to take control of Buffalo, Iowa. But the community found no lack of helping hands to keep the creeping water at bay. Published Sunday, Nov. 7, 1993. Page 19A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930701 -- Davenport, Iowa
Scharie Hoffman, 17, left, and Kim Burns, 14, of Davenport, share a quiet moment in the Red Cross evacuation shelter at the National Guard Armory on Division Street in Davenport. About 15 people from the Garden Addition spent Thursday night, July 1, 1993, at the shelter. Published Friday, July 2, 1993. Page 6A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19930714 -- Davenport, Iowa
Squeegee clean Solar Vision employees Steve Webster, left, and Troy Beaver use a spray hose and a squeegee to clean away the mud left behind by the Mississippi River flooding in the downtown Davenport business. They said a makeshift office will be open Monday morning. Photo taken Wednesday, July 14, 1993. Published Friday, July 16, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19940621 -- Flood of 1993
Fairyland Park Ballroom, Long Grove, Iowa. Photo taken June 21, 1994. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19940702 -- Davenport, Iowa
Now Business still has not reached its normal level a year after the Mississippi River shut down Ahmad Vossoughi's gas station for 40 days last summer. But he and his 14-month-old daughter are happy, at least, that the flood hasn't come back. Published Sunday, July 3, 1994. Page 8F. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
19940702 -- Oquawka, Illinois
For now, this sparse living room is "Home with a capital H" for Shirley Ward. The Mississippi River flooded her Oquawka, Ill., home last summer and she and her son still struggle on the long road to recovery. Although it's not what it used to be, Ward says this couch is more like home than the storage shed she lived in for several months. Published Sunday, July 3, 1994. Page 4F. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Bettendorf, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Bettendorf, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Bettendorf, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Bettendorf, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19930724 -- Buffalo, Iowa
These barges, stranded near Buffalo, Iowa, don't generate income but pile up operating costs. Published Sunday, July 25, 1993. Page 15A. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Looking east on River Drive, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
John O'Donnell Stadium, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Jim Koenigsaecker/Quad-City Times)
Jim Koenigsaecker
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Flood of 1993, S. Concord St., Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Unidentified diver. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Credit Island, Davenport, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Sandbagger Kevin Hood, River Drive & Main Street, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: 2nd Street & Iowa Street, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Main Street & River Drive, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Handwritten on front: Harrison Street & River Drive, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa
Flood of 1993, Davenport, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Davenport, Iowa