Despite not receiving paychecks, Transportation Security Administration officers are still showing up to work at the Quad-City International Airport, said Executive Director Ben Leischner.
Over the weekend, hundreds of security officers, TSA agents and other federal employees called in sick from airports across the country. TSA officers are among the 800,000 federal employees working without pay during the partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22.
In a tweet, TSA officials said there has been an increase in workers calling in sick and not showing up to work. Across the country, airports reported longer lines at checkpoints. The agency, in a tweet, argued the call-outs were not affecting airport security, though.
Leischner said Tuesday the Quad-City International Airport in Moline has so far been unaffected by the widespread call-outs, adding employees are continuing to do the work they normally are paid for.
"I can't speak officially on behalf of TSA, but locally, TSA hasn't changed staffing at all. Everybody is showing up," Leischner said. "We've got a great crew locally that are committed to safety and security at the airport. And we appreciate that. These are members of the community who live here and work here, so they're committed to doing their jobs."
Some administrative staff with TSA also have been furloughed at the airport. For now, Leischner said federal employees are continuing to work without pay, "trusting this gets figured out in Washington D.C."
"Nothing has affected air travel or anything at the airport, even with the Federal Aviation Administration [furloughs]," he said. "We're lucky in this industry to have a group committed to their jobs. Even if they aren't getting their paycheck, they're trusting everything will get figured out."
Nationally, around 10,000 air traffic controllers, 51,000 TSA officers and an undisclosed number of federal air marshals have been told to continue working during the shutdown.
On average, airport screeners earn less than many other government employees — between $26,000 and $35,000 a year — TSA officials told the Associated Press.
And it remains unclear how long federal employees and TSA officers — across the country and in the Quad-Cities — will be asked to work without pay. President Donald Trump on Friday, after talks with lawmakers, said an agreement to end the partial shutdown could take months longer, as he demands $5.6 billion to help pay for a border wall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.