Developer: Construction to start on Five Guys in Davenport in 60 days or less

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to the Quad-Cities. No, seriously this time.

Steve Geifman, president and managing partner at Geifman First Equity, is bringing the national chain to Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle, near Buffalo Wild Wings, in Davenport.

That is the same site that was teased with a development sign that include the Five Guys logo on it in December 2018.

Geifman’s office sits across the street from where Five Guys is going. He checked on the progress of the development and is the third developer to take on the project. He signed a lease agreement after negotiating with the land owner and expects to start construction in the next 60 days, or less.

“I think it’s great for the community because it’s a product people like and another amenity. I know the Quad-Cities has been waiting for a long time for a Five Guys and this time it’s actually going to happen,” he said.

Five Guys will have a neighbor in the new development who will occupy 3,200-square-feet of space, but Geifman declined to name that business. He said it was not a restaurant and that he would add parking spots for the new development.