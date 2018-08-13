A development group wants to build 304 apartments south of East 53rd Street in Davenport, west of the Bettendorf border.
The 19 apartment buildings, proposed by Indiana-based Watermark Residential, would surround a club house, outdoor pool and dog park. To the north, the development could be accompanied by the construction of a mixed-use office and retail complex along 53rd Street.
The Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission recommended the rezoning for the projects last month, and the plans are scheduled to be discussed at Wednesday's committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Senior Development Director Jessica Tuttle, with Watermark, said the company wants to build the multi-family housing complex roughly between Amesbury Drive and the east city limit, near Dove Court. The complex would include 19 two-story apartment buildings, with 16 units in each one. Of those, 10 apartments would have attached garages. The second floor apartments would have individual staircases and private doors to the outside.
"We scour the country to look for sites where we think multi-family is needed. We think we found that here in Davenport, Iowa, and found a site that we think meets our criteria," Tuttle said at last month's meeting. "(Those are) sites near new retail, near (single-family) housing, good school systems, major thoroughfares ... And we make sure not too many units are saturating the market. This site meets all of those criteria."
The development would include a club house, a 2,500-square foot outdoor pool, fitness room and a dog park, depending on the interest, she said. The roughly $35 million construction project is expected to take about 22 months to complete.
The Plan and Zoning commission approved rezoning the 24 acres from low-density residential and planned development districts to a medium-density dwelling district. As part of the approval, the developers will likely share the cost of a signalized intersection, according to Senior Planning Manager Matt Flynn, who said turn lanes will be needed at the intersection with 53rd Street and Lakeview Parkway.
North of the apartment buildings, along 53rd Street, the company Build to Suit is proposing a multi-tenant commercial development. At the July meeting, Kevin Koellner with Build to Suit said while only initial plans exist, the development could include 10 buildings, such as retail stores, offices, restaurants, a car wash, a bank or health care facility.
The commission recommended rezoning the 13 acres to be a planned development district.
Missman Inc. conducted a traffic study for both developments — the third major traffic study of 53rd Street in the past year, along with studies for Costco Wholesale and a potential Portillo's restaurant. And with the major projects in the works before 53rd Street is set to be converted into five lanes, both residents and commissioners questioned the traffic impact.
"My gut tells me we have a huge, huge traffic problem — a nightmare brewing on 53rd Street between the Bettendorf border and Brady Street," Commissioner Scott Kelling said July 31. "... Increased revenue and increased assessment base from these new developments will not come close to paying for the cost of this major structural problem that we face. This has nothing to do with Watermark; it has nothing to do with Build to Suit. It's not their problem. It's our problem. It's Davenport's problem."
"There's a lot of activity up in northeast Davenport right now, but 53rd Street is a major arterial street, designed to carry significant traffic," Flynn said. "That being said, we're working on plans to improve 53rd Street and continue to monitor conditions as each new development comes about."
Residents also voiced concerns about a potential increased police presence, flooding issues, high rent prices and crowded schools. While the apartment complex would be in the city of Davenport, children living there would be in the Bettendorf School District, according to Tuttle.
But the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, has been a hard sell, Kelling said. The land was rezoned in 2011 for a residential and commercial proposal, including around 46 single-family homes. The commercial proposal for the property, which zoning documents state was controversial at the time, included an office development.
Kelling questioned whether the zoning commission was making the right choice undoing the zoning approved seven years ago to make way for multi-family apartments instead. But he added multi-family units should bring in more tax revenue than single-family dwellings.
Tuttle hopes the 304-unit apartment complex, with a modern and open design, will be a nice buffer to "transition between the family neighborhood and retail up on 53rd."
Flynn said the city of Bettendorf has been included in conversations regarding the proposal.