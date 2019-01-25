Two out-of-state companies will break ground this spring on a high-end, 196-unit apartment community on North Brady Street in Davenport.
Perry Reid Properties, headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., and Anthony Properties, based in Dallas, Texas, announced the plans on Friday. The gated, 196-unit Class "A" apartment community, at 5725 N. Brady St., will be called The Reserve at City's Edge, according to a news release.
"We have been very fortunate to secure such scenic acreage for this new gated community development," said Craig Reid, spokesperson for Perry Reid, in the release. "From the very beginning, our goal in designing the Reserve has been to provide luxurious high-end apartment living while preserving the natural beauty and park-like setting of the site. I think we’ve succeeded."
According to the release, apartments available for rent will include studio, one, two and three bedroom units. The apartments will feature walk-in closets, granite countertops, new appliances, full-size washer and dryers, plus over-sized patios and balconies.
A central clubhouse will include seating, a fireplace, TVs, free Wi-Fi and a business center. Other features include a pool, patios for grilling and a 24-hour fitness center, according to the release.
"The Reserve has so much to offer in the way of mature trees and green space," Brian Shiu, with Anthony Properties, said. "We are currently working with the city of Davenport to extend and improve Goose Creek trail adjacent to our property in order to make the outdoor environment even more accessible and appealing for all Davenport residents."
Pre-leasing will begin this fall, according to the release.
For more information, visit TheReserveDavenport.com.