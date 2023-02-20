Tuesday Morning is closing in Davenport.

The retail chain's business model is buying name-brand products from closeouts, factory overruns and department store cancellations to sell at a discounted price. According to the company website, all closing stores are having sales.

The Kimberly Road store, in the Village Shopping Center, is one of three in Iowa going dark. The other two are in Coralville and West Des Moines. Five Illinois locations are closing, including Peoria and Springfield.

The announcement was made on the company's website, which includes other closures. Most notably, 31 of its 37 stores in California are closing for good. The chain has not announced a specific closure date.

Financial trouble has been brewing for some time for the discount store. In 2020, CEO Steve Becker placed blame on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the disruption in shopping caused the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team. However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11," he said in a statement.

Becker followed that up by saying he felt confident in the store's ability to regroup and open again soon.

"Looking ahead, we’ve been encouraged by very positive performance of the business as we continue to re-open our doors and welcome back our dedicated customers," he said.

Feb. 14, 2023, the company filed again, CNN reported. The Dallas-based company has about 480 stores remaining of approximately 700 in operation three years ago.

The closure of the retail chain comes on the heels of Bed Bath & Beyond making major changes to its practices as well. The company has narrowly avoided filing for bankruptcy but announced the closure of the Davenport store, along with many others, earlier this month.