Dollar Fresh store to open in Geneseo

GENESEO — Geneseo is getting a Dollar Fresh store, which is part of Hy-Vee Food Stores.
The store will open in the former Save-A-Lot property at 2181 S. Oakwood Ave. after a 90-foot-by-140-foot expansion.
City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the city didn't have to work to entice Hy-Vee to come to town.
“They actually approached us,” she said.
She said Dollar Fresh stores were smaller than regular Hy-Vee stores.
“They focus on fresh produce versus toilet paper and paper towels," Hollenkamp said. "They will still have them, but that's not their focus.”
She said Beck Oil formerly owned both the gas station and the Save-A-Lot property and sold the Save-A-Lot to a developer who will rent the store to Dollar Fresh. There will not be a gas station associated with the Dollar Fresh.
Hollenkamp said she didn't know when Dollar Fresh would open, but she knew they were planning to start construction immediately.
She said Dollar Fresh had the unanimous approval of the planning commission on June 2, and approval of their expansion plans is on the city council agenda for June 8.