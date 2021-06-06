 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar Fresh store to open in Geneseo
0 Comments
topical alert

Dollar Fresh store to open in Geneseo

  • 0
citysigns-geneseo-logo-a.JPG
Meg McLaughlin

GENESEO — Geneseo is getting a Dollar Fresh store, which is part of Hy-Vee Food Stores.

The store will open in the former Save-A-Lot property at 2181 S. Oakwood Ave. after a 90-foot-by-140-foot expansion.

City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the city didn't have to work to entice Hy-Vee to come to town.

“They actually approached us,” she said.

She said Dollar Fresh stores were smaller than regular Hy-Vee stores.

“They focus on fresh produce versus toilet paper and paper towels," Hollenkamp said. "They will still have them, but that's not their focus.”

She said Beck Oil formerly owned both the gas station and the Save-A-Lot property and sold the Save-A-Lot to a developer who will rent the store to Dollar Fresh. There will not be a gas station associated with the Dollar Fresh.

Hollenkamp said she didn't know when Dollar Fresh would open, but she knew they were planning to start construction immediately.

She said Dollar Fresh had the unanimous approval of the planning commission on June 2, and approval of their expansion plans is on the city council agenda for June 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where's My Tax Refund?
Smart Change: Personal Finance

Where's My Tax Refund?

MoneyTips

You have bought an expensive new toy in expectation of your tax refund, and are now desperately waiting for the refund to arrive before the repo man and his large friend Vito come to visit. How can you find out the status of your refund at any time to estimate whether you need to make a run for it?

A more likely scenario is that you are just curious about your refund, and would like to check the status periodically.

In either case, regardless of who prepared your taxes, you need to go through the IRS website to get your answer. Under the Refunds tab at www.irs.gov, you can select the "Where's My Tax Refund?" link and find out the latest on your return. The site is only updated once every 24 hours and is also available in Spanish.

If you e-filed, you can check the status within 24 hours after the submission, but on a traditional paper return, you will have to wait 21 days or more before checking. This proc...

Refund Advance Loans And Refund Anticipation Checks 101

When The Government Can Keep Your Tax Refunds And Disability Checks

IRS Audits Fall to 11-Year Low

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News