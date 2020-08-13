Dollar Tree is first new store to open in Rock Island's old Country Market

“It shows that the City of Rock Island, and the community, is continuing to revive its economic development. We will get through this pandemic. We still have a ways to go, but it shows confidence in the community to open a store,” Thoms said.

“On a number of avenues, people are interested in Rock Island and are still interested in opening stores.”

Rock Island's mayor continued, "It’s just like we have places that we could use a grocery store and, in this case, we could use a little retail that’s convenient so it means that all parts of town are wanted and needed. Not just downtown. People always talk ‘downtown, downtown, downtown’ and people are filling those needs throughout the city."

Tweet said Dollar Tree has a different flavor than Family Dollar or Dollar General, both of which already have stores in Rock Island.

“To be able to go and buy those little essentials, while Dollar Tree doesn’t offer the same products as a grocery store, it does offer the same things that you can stop by and pick something up,” Tweet said.

“It’s a really nice asset to have in the neighborhood.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.