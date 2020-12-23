Donations abound for elderly residents in Mercer County nursing homes this Christmas

The residents of Aledo Health and Rehab and Mercer Manor had gifts this Christmas — thanks to Morrison’s Market, and meat cutter Diane Unsworth who orchestrated the community-wide effort.
“We are totally blown away by the response,” Unsworth said.
Morrison’s Market owners Jim and Amy Morrison wanted to do something for the community that wasn’t profit-based, and asked her to brainstorm and coordinate an effort the store could promote.
“I came up with the nursing homes. I worked at Mercer County, now Mercer Manor, for years. It’s still my soft spot. I used Morrison’s Facebook page and all its followers to help spread the word.”
She put the word out – looking for donations – near the end of November, looking for donations to support the elderly population.
Donations came from throughout the community and included children’s artwork to uplift spirits, and decorate residents’ doors, postage, lotion, lap robes, monetary donations and gifts of all kinds. She was told the kids artwork was a huge hit with the seniors.
It took her four SUV loads for each home – for the 90 residents’ total – to complete the effort.
“We even had a couple people who used to live here mail donations,” she said.
“Its been such an amazing experience to see all the love, caring, and support you all have showed for our elders in such a awful time. This is what small towns, small communities living is all about. When the chips are down, we come at it with our hearts!
“I always knew I grew up in a wonderful place. I’ve watched for years how the people in this area pull together and support each other when things get rough. This year has been especially bad for so many. But when the call for help went out, so, so many wonderful people answered. It’s been amazing and is the very reason this area is so special. These residents needed to know we all care and haven’t forgotten them. You all showed them that in a huge way. Thank you so much to all of you,” said Unsworth.
Business and residents throughout the county helped collect and raise funds. “Kelsie Holton at NPL Tax and Accounting was a drop off location – she did a drive and got us 100 blankets from donations,” Unsworth said.
