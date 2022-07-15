Dougal Nelson awarded for work with Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Dougal Nelson's work with the Junior Achievement (JA) of the Heartland has been rewarded.

Friday, Nelson was announced as the winner of the Karle Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award, named for the longtime JA National President and CEO. The award is given to first-time president's with between two and six years of service in their role.

In an email, VP of Education with JA of the Heartland Tawnya Hambly said Nelson was chosen as the recipient thanks to his, "leadership in heightening JA’s presence in our communities, boosting revenue by diversifying our donor base, and creating a model workplace culture where teamwork is the focus."

Nelson said he was among five people across the country nominated for the award. About two weeks ago, he was informed of his nomination. A humble man, Nelson said he had a hard time wrapping his head around it at first.

"I thought it was enough to be nominated. Never did I expect to be the recipient," he said. "It's a humbling award, and it's a huge honor to receive it."

Thursday, at the National Leadership Conference in Forth Worth, TX, he found out he won. But, the glory does not all belong to him, he said.

"Sure, it's got my name on it, but this is really about my staff, my board of directors and my community," he said. "They have as much ownership of this award as I do."

The mission statement of JA is to, "inspire and prepare young people to succeed." As the CEO, Nelson sad his job is to make sure the right people are in the right place to make that happen. And it's thank to them he was honored for his work, he said.

“This award says so much about my staff and the community. It really does,” he said.