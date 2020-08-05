Downtown Davenport hosting drive-thru event Saturday for local businesses

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting another drive-thru event this Saturday for downtown businesses.

It is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with specials at multiple downtown businesses.

The “scroll and stroll” event returns for its third iteration as customers can place orders online or by phone in advance, scrolling on a computer or phone, and use curbside ordering. Strolling opportunities include sidewalk sales, the option to go into stores and outdoor drinking and dining.

“They’ve been great. They have been the highest sales that some of our retailers have seen for the month when we’ve done them so they’ve been successful and also driven business to the area bars and restaurants,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of DDP, a branch of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Regan Hatfield, owner of Star Dog Gallery, 114 W. Third St. and under Boozies Bar and Grill, said business went well for the art gallery when it participated in the last drive-thru event in May.

“My thing is I think we could have done better so this time we’re stepping it up,” he said Wednesday.