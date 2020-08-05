Downtown Davenport hosting drive-thru event Saturday for local businesses

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting another drive-thru event this Saturday for downtown businesses.
It is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with specials at multiple downtown businesses.
The “scroll and stroll” event returns for its third iteration as customers can place orders online or by phone in advance, scrolling on a computer or phone, and use curbside ordering. Strolling opportunities include sidewalk sales, the option to go into stores and outdoor drinking and dining.
“They’ve been great. They have been the highest sales that some of our retailers have seen for the month when we’ve done them so they’ve been successful and also driven business to the area bars and restaurants,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of DDP, a branch of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Regan Hatfield, owner of Star Dog Gallery, 114 W. Third St. and under Boozies Bar and Grill, said business went well for the art gallery when it participated in the last drive-thru event in May.
“My thing is I think we could have done better so this time we’re stepping it up,” he said Wednesday.
“People are a little leery about going inside so all the sales were from the sidewalk itself, so why not step it up a bit out there. Make it a little bit more artsy.”
Star Dog Gallery has been taking appointments for customers to continue to visit and make purchases over recent months with also occasionally opening the doors for a few hours to walk-in traffic.
“I’ve had more appointments than I would expect, especially for summertime, so I think maybe that’s because people are spending more time inside and are needing art. The last two calls I took were people from out of town,” Hatfield said.
As far as Saturday’s event goes, Hatfield said people will see a variety of art for sale, such as landscapes, abstract, guitar paintings as well as T-shirts for sale.
“People are more than welcome to go into the gallery, just take precautions,” he said.
Participating in Saturday’s event are: Abernathy’s, 432 W. 3rd St.; B’s Country Living, 320 E. 3rd St.; Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St.; Mac’s Tavern Davenport, 316 W. 3rd St.; Polished Hair Lounge QC, 735 Federal St. - Suite 102; Star Dog Gallery, 114 W. 3rd St.; Theo & Co., 219 E. 2nd St.; and The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat, 229 Brad St. Suite 101.
Carter said Wednesday morning that the list of participating businesses would likely grow. There will also be live music occurring during Saturday’s event. A list of specials for each vendor is on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page. Those attending the event Saturday are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and any protocols set by each business.
Additionally, Carter said he and his staff are formalizing plans to make a drive-thru event a monthly occurrence.
“I think we’ve always been looking to establish our retail foot a little more strongly down here so if this is something that works beyond COVID, then we’ll do it,” Carter said Wednesday. “It could easily translate to a more regular thing in the future.”
DDP staff has been creatively working to create new events and/or promotions. Carter said expect more to roll out in the next month.
For Hatfield at Star Dog Gallery, he welcomes new events.
“As a merchant downtown, it’s always been tough so it may be something they might want to think about going into next spring,” he said.
“Even without COVID, it’s an inviting sort of event.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.