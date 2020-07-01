Downtown Davenport Partnership: Fate of three downtown properties still uncertain

“The property is probably going to be worth more than a 1963 building that still has the original HVAC system in it. It’s been a great building and it’s served a lot of people and it’s a little long in the tooth now.”

Citing a 2013 study, Martell said remodeling was not cost friendly at the 1.5-acre site.

“We’re pretty open to a lot of different thoughts … if I had to guess, that’s probably a pretty good probability that it would be torn down and repurposed for downtown,” he said.

The old Howard Johnson Hotel site, which has flooding and underground environmental concerns, sits empty across the 3rd Street side of the Quad-City Times building.

It is still a piece of property Carter wants to see developed.

“There are a couple of ideas how we can still make that work. The ground can be dealt with. It can be adjusted to deal with,” he said. “It’s not impossible to develop that site; it’s just hard. And the last two years have been so tough, environmentally, in general that it just has really slowed that down. We haven’t taken our eye off of it, it’s a gateway to downtown that really needs to be improved.

“It’s been much harder than anticipated.”