Dr. Richard Bush appointed VP of Economic and Workforce Development at Black Hawk College

Dr. Richard Bush has been appointed to the new position of associate vice president of economic and workforce development at Black Hawk College.

He joined Black Hawk College in August 2019 as the dean of career programs and recently served as the dean of economic and workforce development. He has worked in higher education for more than 20 years and has more than 40 years of experience in business, technology and education. Before coming to Black Hawk College, Dr. Bush was the dean of the college of information technology at Baker College in Owosso, Mich.

The new associate vice president of economic and workforce development position was created to address the career and technical education and workforce development needs of BHC students, the college and the community. This will include providing leadership in developing and responding to workforce and economic development opportunities and developing partnerships through collaboration with business and industry, education, government and the community.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organization development and a master’s degree in organizational development from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, MI. He earned a Ph.D. in applied management and decision sciences, specializing in information management systems, from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. He also is a U.S. Air Force veteran.