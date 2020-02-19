DraftKings sports books go online for Iowa operations, including Clinton's Wild Rose

CLINTON — DraftKings is rolling out mobile and online betting options for its three sports books already operating in Iowa, including at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton.
The other two locations, according to a news release, are in Jefferson and Emmetsburg.
Iowans have been able to place sports wagers at casinos in recent months depending on when casinos opened their sports books. For Clinton, that was in October.
Sports books have been operating within Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Isle of Capri in Bettendorf for several months.
For bettors, 21 and up, wanting to add a mobile phone app or online wagering, they must register in person at the casino. That is what launched Wednesday for DraftKings, which already drew at least a dozen bettors waiting in line to sign up when the sports book opened Wednesday, said Steve Nauman, general manager at Wild Rose in Clinton.
"Their technology is just amazing with the amount of different wagers you can do," Nauman said.
DraftKings operates fantasy football leagues with cash payouts across the country and has grown its presence in the sports betting market.
"We have worked diligently to perfect our sports book product since it launched in 2018, and starting (Wednesday), we're proud to offer Iowans a safe and responsible place to wager on sports — one that can be accessed conveniently from the palm of their hands," said Matt Kalish, president of DraftKings North America and the Boston-based company's co-founder, in a news release.
While college football and NFL professional football seasons have concluded, March Madness is right around the corner for NCAA college basketball fans.
Since sports betting went live in Iowa, about $270 million has been wagered, with $152 million of that coming online. About $58 million was wagered in January 2020 across the Hawkeye State, state records showed.
Three casinos in Illinois have sent in applications and begun to work toward having sports books operational by March Madness. Those are in Alton, in the greater St. Louis area, and Elgin and Des Plaines, in Chicagoland.