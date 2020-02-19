DraftKings sportsbooks go online for Iowa operations, including Clinton's Wild Rose

CLINTON — DraftKings is rolling out mobile and online betting options for its three sportsbooks already operating in Iowa, including at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton.

The other two locations, according to a news release, are in Jefferson and Emmetsburg.

Iowans have been able to place sports wagers at casinos in recent months depending on when casinos opened their sportsbooks. For Clinton, that was in October.

Sportsbooks have been operating within Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Isle of Carpi in Bettendorf for several months.

For bettors, 21 and up, wanting to add a mobile phone app or online wagering, they must register in person at the casino. That is what launched Wednesday for DraftKings, which already drew at least a dozen bettors waiting in line to sign up when the sportsbook opened Wednesday, said Steve Nauman, general manager at Wild Rose in Clinton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Their technology is just amazing with the amount of different wagers you can do," Nauman said.

DraftKings operates fantasy football leagues with cash payouts across the country and has grown its presence in the sports betting market.