After losing its permanent location in downtown Davenport, Dress for Success Quad-Cities will hold a "Staying Afloat Community Clothing Drive" to help recover lost inventory.
Beginning June 14, the public can drop off business-appropriate clothing at a number of participating area businesses. So far, more than 20 local businesses and nonprofits have offered to serve as drop-off locations, according to a news release.
The organization's downtown location, at 311 E. 2nd St., was severely damaged in early May as the Mississippi River flooded the downtown and reached a historic crest. The landlord has decided to sell the building.
While searching for a new home, Dress for Success — an organization which dresses and prepares women for job interviews and careers — is operating out of a temporary location, at 4201 Elmore Ave. The space was donated by Heart of America Group.
Officials ask interested community members to begin setting aside new or gently used women's business-appropriate clothing, accessories and jewelry. Clothing and accessories must be in season, in excellent condition and on hangers if possible. All women's sizes are needed.
As with all donations, the organization encourages donors to include $10 to help offset costs.
Businesses interested in participating as a host location have until June 13 to register. Businesses can contact info@dressforsuccessqc.org. There is no cost to participate. Host locations will be asked to deliver donations to Dress for Success Quad-Cities between July 8-13, according to the release.