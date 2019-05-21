Women's clothing chain Dressbarn will close all of its 650 stores, including 10 in Iowa.
Officials with owner Ascena Retail Group Inc. said on Monday the company plans to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.
There are 10 Dressbarn stores in Iowa, including in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Coralville, Waterloo, Williamsburg, Ankeny, West Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
“For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers," said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer, in a statement. "This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment."
The company did not say when Dressbarn will close all of its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.
The announcement comes during a tough year for retail. Dressbarn is the latest national chain to shutter its locations after struggling to grow sales and compete with online retailers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.