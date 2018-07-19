Dry Goods, a boutique retailer owned by department store chain Von Maur, will open at NorthPark Mall in Davenport Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the store will showcase new fall apparel and offer free gifts with purchases. Dry Goods is located at NorthPark, 320 W. Kimberly Road, on the south side of the mall, between J.C. Penney and Barnes & Noble.
In February, Von Maur announced it would open 12 new Dry Goods locations, including the first Quad-Cities store. Davenport-based Von Maur first introduced the brand in 2010 with a store in Aurora, Illinois.
In a news release, Von Maur added "Our merchandise assortment is perfect for young customers wanting to create a look inspired by the latest fashion trends."
Dry Goods caters to young women with its ever-changing selection of apparel, accessories and gifts. The Dry Goods name was inspired by Von Maur's roots as a dry goods store in 1872 in downtown Davenport.
—Sarah Ritter