Even before the official opening, Jeff Deppe, director of new restaurant operations, said Portillo’s is expecting record sales at its new Davenport location.
“We had a line out the door (Friday) and a line through the drive-thru, and we’re looking at this restaurant already making some of the top sales in our company right now,” said Deppe, as Portillo’s holds a soft opening ahead of the grand opening on June 13. “The city of Davenport has come out in full force.”
Portillo's, at 2741 E. 53rd St. (across from Costco), is having a "soft opening," and anyone can take advantage. The presence of more than a dozen customers Thursday afternoon suggested word is spreading.
Deppe said Portillo's is offering a full menu and full business hours during the soft opening, which is occurring while the restaurant's 150 employees are trained.
The Chicago-based chain will host its grand opening of the first Iowa Portillo's at 10:30 a.m. on June 13.
The chain was founded as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois, by Dick Portillo in 1963. The Davenport restaurant will be the company's 60th location.
Times reporter Sarah Ritter contributed to this story.