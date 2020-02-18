DuTrac establishes $1.3 million fund to assist vulnerable Iowa communities

Two Iowa financial institutions are partnering to improve the lives of Hawkeye State residents.

DuTrac Community Credit Union recently gave $1.3 million to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation. The money will be used to establish the DuTrac Community Credit Union Fund, which will be a donor-advised fund administered by the Iowa Credit Union Foundation.

An advisory board will weigh funding requests and dole out money to vulnerable communities in Iowa, a news release said.

Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development at DuTrac, said his company elected to partner with Iowa Credit Union Foundation due to the time required to set up a foundation and having to go through the legal requirements of establishing one.

“We wanted to get the funds available to the public here as quickly as we could so they could be utilized as quickly as they could,” Norton said.

The $1.3 million gift is the largest donation ever made to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation, a news release said.

Jaimie Miller, executive director of Iowa Credit Union Foundation, said in a news release that DuTrac's gift aligns with Iowa Credit Union Foundation's "philanthropic vision of being the hub for credit union philanthropy."

