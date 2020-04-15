You are the owner of this article.
Eaglet hatches from egg in Arconic eagle nest Tuesday night
Eaglet hatches from egg in Arconic eagle nest Tuesday night

An Arconic eaglet hatched Tuesday night.

Liberty laid two eggs this year and one eaglet emerged Tuesday. An image from the Arconic eagle nest showed a gray fuzz under Liberty's beak where the newborn was residing.

John Riches, Arconic spokesman, said the second eaglet could hatch Thursday.

Liberty and Justice, the eagle parents, have fledged more than a dozen eaglets in the nest since 2009 on Arconic's riverfront property in Riverdale.

