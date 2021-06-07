East Moline a finalist for development that would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000 acre site

East Moline is vying to attract a large company that would bring 10,000 jobs to the city, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce officials told East Moline city councilors on Monday.

East Moline is one of four possible sites nationwide, and the chamber hopes a decision will be made by summer, Julie Forsythe, Chamber senior vice president, business & economic growth told councilors at their Monday meeting.

Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said this was one of the “biggest projects” he’d seen. If East Moline is approved, the project would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, he said.

Few details could be shared, Rumler added, because of confidentiality agreements required during the location selection process.

Forsythe told councilors the state of Illinois had collected potential sites for the company.

The East Moline development is larger than one approved last month in Davenport.