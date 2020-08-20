East Moline Hyatt House hotel sues its insurance company over denied claim for COVID-19 losses

The owners of the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotels at The Bend in East Moline are suing its insurance company for denying a claim for COVID-19-related revenue losses.
The Bend Hotel Development Company LLC filed a civil suit against Cincinnati Insurance Company over its denial of business interruption claim, according to court documents.
Business interruption coverage is an optional insurance plan that covers physical losses, such as if a fire damages a building and limits the ability to bring in revenue while repairs are made.
The East Moline hotel “has been forced, by recent orders issued by the State of Illinois, to cease the majority of its operations — through no fault of its own — as part of the state’s effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” its lawyers wrote in its filing.
“To protect its business from situations like these, which threaten its livelihood based on factors wholly outside of its control, (the hotel) obtained business interruption insurance from” Cincinnati Insurance Company.
The insurance company denied the claim finding “the coronavirus does not constitute physical loss or damage,” the filing stated.
The hotel owners argue the insurance company's policies “do not include an exclusion for loss caused by a virus. Thus, (the hotel) reasonably expected that the insurance they purchased from (Cincinnati Insurance Company) included coverage for property damage and business interruption losses caused by viruses like the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The contract will define what physical property damage is so typically the coverage trigger is direct, physical damage,” said Lynne McChristian, director of the Office of Risk Management and Insurance Research and Senior Instructor at the University of Illinois. “Direct physical damage is something that is readily apparent and it’s visible so it’s a physical alteration of the property.”
“What businesses are trying to do is to try to find ways to manage in these trying times and they’re looking at their insurance coverage, but in many of the cases, coverage in pandemics is excluded and/or it’s tied to the fact that for business interruption to payoff, it would have to have that direct physical damage,” McChristian said.
Only about 30% of small businesses carry business interruption insurance, she said. The add-on insurance can supplement for business income lost while a repair is done from a flood, for example, as long as there was already flood insurance.
If the property is not physically altered, the coverage does not typically apply, she said, but it depends on the exact language and definitions in the specific insurance policy.
Insurance policies were tightened after the SARS pandemic as “insurers saw that their policies had a loophole, maybe, that offered coverage where they didn’t intend to extend it,” McChristian said.
“Insurance policies are a contract and the reason they are a contract is to define what’s covered and what’s not and that language in the contract is what the dispute is about. So there are some policies that do cover pandemics, but many of them do not so it’s how the courts may interpret the definition and intent of that particular insurance contract.”
The case is moving through the U.S. federal courts in Chicago and, according to online federal court records, the Cincinnati Insurance Company will file a written response to the filing later this year.
