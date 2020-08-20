East Moline Hyatt House hotel sues its insurance company over denied claim for COVID-19 losses

“The contract will define what physical property damage is so typically the coverage trigger is direct, physical damage,” said Lynne McChristian, director of the Office of Risk Management and Insurance Research and Senior Instructor at the University of Illinois. “Direct physical damage is something that is readily apparent and it’s visible so it’s a physical alteration of the property.”

“What businesses are trying to do is to try to find ways to manage in these trying times and they’re looking at their insurance coverage, but in many of the cases, coverage in pandemics is excluded and/or it’s tied to the fact that for business interruption to payoff, it would have to have that direct physical damage,” McChristian said.

Only about 30% of small businesses carry business interruption insurance, she said. The add-on insurance can supplement for business income lost while a repair is done from a flood, for example, as long as there was already flood insurance.

If the property is not physically altered, the coverage does not typically apply, she said, but it depends on the exact language and definitions in the specific insurance policy.