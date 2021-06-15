East Moline removed as an option for 10,000-job development at I-80 and I-88

The company looking at East Moline for a 10,000-job, 2,000-acre site is no longer considering the Midwest region.
East Moline was one of four sites in Illinois offered to the site selector. Other regions of the U.S. were also under consideration by the unnamed company.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said the “Midwest region” was no longer under consideration for the project," City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said in an email Tuesday. The state commerce office said the company was looking at other regions because of supply chain logistics, he said.
“While we are disappointed, we are not discouraged, and will continue our joint efforts with the Quad Cities Chamber to actively engage potential site selectors and businesses to locate in East Moline,” Maxeiner wrote.
Quad-Citians involved in the effort signed nondisclosure agreements and could not reveal the company's name or other details. With 10,000 workers proposed, it would have been the largest employer in the Quad Cities, surpassing the Rock Island Arsenal and Deere & Co, both of which have more than 6,000 employees in the Quad-City area.
On its website, Intersect Illinois, a Chicago-based economic development organization that collected four Illinois sites, listed only one East Moline property in the proposed size — 2,200 acres around the clover interchange at I-80 and I-88, owned by Riverstone Development Group.
East Moline annexed those 2,200 acres in 2008 with the goal of expanding development in that area.
But proposed changes to the flood way could make future development difficult. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois State Water Survey have proposed expanding the flood way of the Rock River, south to that land parcel. A flood way is where water pools during a flood, and adds restrictions on what can be built. The proposed Rock River map is still under review.
"We are working with the Illinois State Water Survey and Illinois Department of Natural Resources to the extent possible to minimize the impact of flood map changes on this potential development site," Maxeiner wrote. "It is likely that an engineering solution would be needed to facilitate development which could include a levee, a reservoir, or some other improvement to manage the surface water. It is too early in the process to determine what that solution might be at this time."
The company decided to forego the entire Midwest region, according to Maxeiner, but flood management was not the reason the company narrowed its options elsewhere.