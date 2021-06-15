East Moline removed as an option for 10,000-job development at I-80 and I-88

The company looking at East Moline for a 10,000-job, 2,000-acre site is no longer considering the Midwest region.

East Moline was one of four sites in Illinois offered to the site selector. Other regions of the U.S. were also under consideration by the unnamed company.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said the “Midwest region” was no longer under consideration for the project," City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said in an email Tuesday. The state commerce office said the company was looking at other regions because of supply chain logistics, he said.

“While we are disappointed, we are not discouraged, and will continue our joint efforts with the Quad Cities Chamber to actively engage potential site selectors and businesses to locate in East Moline,” Maxeiner wrote.

Quad-Citians involved in the effort signed nondisclosure agreements and could not reveal the company's name or other details. With 10,000 workers proposed, it would have been the largest employer in the Quad Cities, surpassing the Rock Island Arsenal and Deere & Co, both of which have more than 6,000 employees in the Quad-City area.