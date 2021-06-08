East Moline vying to attract development that would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000 acre site

East Moline is vying to attract a large company that would bring 10,000 jobs to the city, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce officials told East Moline city councilors on Monday.

East Moline is one of four possible Illinois sites submitted to the site selector, and the chamber hopes a decision will be made by summer, Julie Forsythe, Chamber senior vice president, business & economic growth told councilors at their Monday meeting. Other states were also included in the site search, including Michigan in the Midwest, she said.

Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said this was one of the “biggest projects” he’d seen. If East Moline is approved, the project would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, he said.

Few details could be shared, Rumler added, because of confidentiality agreements required during the location selection process. Forsythe wrote in an email later that "we do not know if this company has narrowed down their site options."

Forsythe told councilors Intersect Illinois, a Chicago-based economic development organization, had collected potential sites for the company.

The potential East Moline development is larger than one approved last month in Davenport.